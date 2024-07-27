The goal of this brand-new bistro in Chennai is to serve up traditional Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist

When you have a hardcore foodie opening up his own restaurant to the discerning patrons of Chennai, he has to make sure that the taste is just right. People are willing to experiment with new interpretations of traditional food, but the taste factor has to reign supreme as mediocrity will not be tolerated. It is with this intention that Muddasar Malick, has thrown open the doors of Hundreds Bistro to serve tradional food with a twist. But does the restaurant live up to its hype? We find out.

The interiors of the restaurant are very modern and one good thing here is that there is a lot of greenery inside in form of plants. There is a private dining room and a small recessed area looking out onto the main road. The décor is grand without being flashy, something we always like. Getting back to what we are here for, we kickstart this session by ordering a kala khatta nada, basically black currant juice with crushed ice. It was humid outside, and the crushed ice really made us feel cool. We started with a lasooni jhinga, prawns cooked with garlic, smoked with charcoal. A terrific concept, there was a smoky edge to the prawns and their accompanying vegetables. The prawns were cooked well and if you like garlic, you will love the way the various flavours intermingled for a smoky dance on your palate. Next came the Muhammara macchi tikka, a fish kebab with a delicately made sauce comprising walnuts, red bell peppers and pomegranate molasses. The flavouring was quite complex and we just loved the subtlety of the walnuts as they played with the bursting flavours of the pomegranates.