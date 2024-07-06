Experience unique seafood delights at this food festival in Chennai

Our catch of the day was sea bass. We began our dinner with Nimbu kaali mirch tikka, which was a delightful combination of fish, lemon, garlic, and pepper, all cooked in tandoor. Like any tandoori dish, this was also served with a bowl of mint chutney. The flavours blended well, and the tender and juicy dish melted in our mouths.

The next dish of the evening was the classic Meen varuval. Crispy on the outside, it reminded us of our home-cooked fish fries. However, the distinctive taste of the masalas, chillies, and fennel seeds makes this seafood dish, stand out from the regular fish fries. In terms of the spice level, we would call it moderate.

As we veered toward the main course, we were first served the Steamed fish. Fitness enthusiasts, this one is right up your alley. Cooked with zero percent oil, this eye-catching delicacy was loaded with vegetables and made for a wholesome meal in itself. The dish had the perfect blend of seasoning, with the tanginess of the lemon augmenting the fish’s flavour. We quite liked the soya sauce-lemon broth as well, which upped the flavour and enhanced the dining experience. We highly recommend this dish.

The last item on the menu was the Sri Lankan fish curry, which came with a bowl of rice and the Lankan speciality, sambal. The chef pointed out that the curry is a blend of recipes. According to the chef, the curry was a combination of coconut, masalas, bay leaves, among other ingredients. We relished this fish curry rice combo.