New darshini-style cafe brings authentic Karnataka flavours to Chennai

While we quite liked the crispy Rava dosa, the Benne masala dosa is a meal in itself. The flavourful, aromatic dosa, laden with potato masala and liberal helpings of ghee and podi, can make your mouth water at the very first glimpse.

We didn’t even need the accompaniments for this one. On the other hand, the coconut chutney goes well with the crispy, golden-brown Rava dosa. But ensure that you polish off your dosa soon after it is served.

As for the fritter-type street snacks, Mangalore buns would have worked better had they been a tad sweeter. For those looking for some healthy grub, we recommend the Akki roti and Ragi roti combo. These flatbreads, made with chopped onions, curry and coriander leaves, and mild spices, instantly won our hearts.

They go well with coconut chutney and tangy tomato chutney, and they were a match made in heaven. Both are best eaten when they are just out of the tawa. We concluded our session with the popular South Indian filter coffee.

Even as we indulged in our tasting session, we observed that the majority of the customers preferred to dine standing at this QSR food joint. And the icing on the cake is that you can watch your food being dished out right in front of your eyes.

Meal for one starts at `180.

7 am to 12 am.

