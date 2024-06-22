Experience European delights at this restaurant in Chennai

European summers are anyone’s delight. A lovely weather with the sun shining not too warmly, flowers blooming, blue skies and a cuisine that pays homage to this wonderful time. A lot of people look forward to this time and so did we as we stepped into Pan Sauce Poetry, an eclectic diner tucked away in R. A. Puram. A quaint little space with bright interiors, the main focus here is on the food and since the focus here is on mainstream European food, it caters to a select palate through a wide variety of dishes on offer. The special Summer in Europe combines some of their best dishes with some unique ones.
We started off with the Gnudi. This was basically made up of flour, with soft dumplings made from ricotta cheese and spinach. The soft and creamy cheese blended well with the spinach to give it a very balanced vegetable taste, devoid of strong flavours. Followed by another great tasting dish, the Tarteletter. These were Danish pastry shells, filled with a combination of chicken, cheese and asparagus. This was in our opinion one of the stars of the menu, as it had a lovely combination of cheese and chicken with the crunch of asparagus to give a great taste profile. The presentation was lovely as well. The final starters we had was the Souvlaki. These are basically chicken on skewers, very similar to our tikkas, but of course cooked differently. It came with a lovely Aioli sauce, with the balance of garlic and olive oil just right.
While we were devouring our starters, there was also a Fondue, something that everybody likes with breads, vegetables and some tofu to dip in continuously. Melted cheese has always been our favourite and a quick fixer-upper for those days when you need a cheer-me-up.
Time to turn onto the main course, and we decided to challenge the chef with what we consider an ultimate test for taste: Risotto. This time we went with the Black risotto, essentially risotto made with squid ink, olive oil , garlic and red wine, with pieces of squid in it. This tasted heavenly and the bluish black colour of the squid ink made it look even more appealing. It tasted very well too, with a nice creamy texture and the squid intermingling quite well. We would definitely recommend this one. Next on the main course was Chicken Paprikash, a traditional Hungarian dish with chicken cooked ina simmering creamy paprika sauce. This one held its own against the risotto and was quite flavourful in itself.
As usual at this juncture we were quite full, so decided to taste some dessert. We started with the KremnaRezina, a layered vanilla custard and cream cake in a puff pastry that was actually quite light and crispy, while not being overly sweet. Extremely refreshing. The other dessert we tried was the Spanish Crema Catalan, a nice custard with a caramelised sugar crust flavoured with citrus and cinnamon.
The fun part of dining here is that at the end of your meal, you get a ‘passport’ with tasted stamps of all the countries you have eaten food from. If you are looking for a fun and different experience, head straight for Pan Sauce Poetry. You won’t be disappointed with the taste, but take your time and don’t be in a haste.
Open all days, 12pm to 11pm.
Meal for two: INR 1300 ++