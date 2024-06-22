Experience European delights at this restaurant in Chennai

European summers are anyone’s delight. A lovely weather with the sun shining not too warmly, flowers blooming, blue skies and a cuisine that pays homage to this wonderful time. A lot of people look forward to this time and so did we as we stepped into Pan Sauce Poetry, an eclectic diner tucked away in R. A. Puram. A quaint little space with bright interiors, the main focus here is on the food and since the focus here is on mainstream European food, it caters to a select palate through a wide variety of dishes on offer. The special Summer in Europe combines some of their best dishes with some unique ones.

We started off with the Gnudi. This was basically made up of flour, with soft dumplings made from ricotta cheese and spinach. The soft and creamy cheese blended well with the spinach to give it a very balanced vegetable taste, devoid of strong flavours. Followed by another great tasting dish, the Tarteletter. These were Danish pastry shells, filled with a combination of chicken, cheese and asparagus. This was in our opinion one of the stars of the menu, as it had a lovely combination of cheese and chicken with the crunch of asparagus to give a great taste profile. The presentation was lovely as well. The final starters we had was the Souvlaki. These are basically chicken on skewers, very similar to our tikkas, but of course cooked differently. It came with a lovely Aioli sauce, with the balance of garlic and olive oil just right.