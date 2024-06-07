This new food festival in Chennai brings forth the flavours of Pondicherry to the forefront with classic dishes

Home is where the heart is; it’s like a warm hug, a vintage tape of treasured memories. “Two decades of my life I have lived in this town and the other two, I have been roaming around the world,” said chef Saravanan Ranganathan as he explained Pondicherry On a Plate food festival’s menu at the Westin Chennai Velachery. His eyes submerged in nostalgia, scanning the brightly lit restaurant as if searching for something lost.
The menu delved into the heart of Pondicherry. From street-style dosai and omelette, to delightful French pastry items like puffs and tarts, the menu made us ponder where to start. Finally, we settled for a street-style Mutton soup.
This offering was pure soul food — a clear, fragrant broth brimming with tender mutton chunks. Boiled eggs added a welcome heartiness, while fresh coriander, onions, and green chillies painted the palate with vibrant flavours. It was a comforting hug in a bowl, perfect for chasing away lingering blues.
Leading the appetiser course was the Kari milagu varuval, a fiery delight reminiscent of a chukka. The soft mutton was coated in a familiar Tamil spice blend, boasting of fennel, coriander, and curry leaves. The warmth lingered pleasantly, allowing us to savour the full spectrum of flavours. Alongside, we delved into a delightful mushroom tart. The crumbly pastry, buttery and soft, cradled an Indian-style mushroom mixture elevated to new heights by the addition of creamy French cheese.
But the undisputed star of the show was the Chennakunni podi idli. The chef ’s description — “My mother used to make this. It’s dry toasted prawn powder mixed with ‘gunpowder’”— served as a potent preface to the explosion of aromas. These soft mini idlis melted in the mouth, the fiery ‘gunpowder’ and the prawn flavours creating a symphony of spicy and rich tapestry.
Then it was time for the main course. We piled our plates with fragrant Sultanpet bhai mutton biriyani, Kadugal eral curry (prawns), and potatoes. The subtly seasoned biriyani allowed the mutton’s delicate flavour to shine in every grain of rice. A hint of mint and a pleasant kick of chilli elevated the experience. The equally delightful prawns were perfectly seared and bathed in a tangy gravy of mustard paste , onions, and tomatoes. The mustard seeds a dded a welcome bite , balanced by the sweetness of sliced green chillies.
The French influence found its expression in the baked ve getables. While decent, the Bechamel sauce could have benefited from a touch of cheese and a bit more butter.
Finally, desserts brought our culinary journey to a close. The classic créme caramel was presented on a bed of sugar syrup supporting a smooth pudding, adorned with fresh pomegranate seeds — a simple yet satisfying end. A flaky croissant, a touch firmer than expected , was redeemed by the excellent marzipan — a sweet almond paste with a peanut butter-like texture.
INR 1,950++ onwards. On till June 9. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Velachery
