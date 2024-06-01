This new menu in Chennai celebrates the beauty of the summer with rich flavours that will leave you wanting more

Ah, summer! AS Yoko Ono once mused, “Summer passes and one remembers one’s exuberance.” The sun blazes overhead , painting the sky a vibrant yellow, and the land seems to shimmer with heat. It’s a season bursting with life and with its own culinary delights. Celebrating the season is Royal Vega’s special Grishma Ritu menu, a symphony of flavours that hum the season’s beauty.
Stepping into the restaurant is akin to entering a royal court with plush red sofas, crystal chandeliers casting a warm glow on silver cutlery, heritage paintings adorning the walls, their rich colours gleaming in your eyes — it was an opulent setting that perfectly complemented the culinary adventure that was about to unfold.
Our eyes were still adjusting to the setting when a glint appeared in the chef ’s eyes. With a warm smile, he shared, “My mother used to make this bitter gourd dish stuffed with raw mangoes, perfect for the summer heat.” And with that, our silver thalis arrived, a breathtaking canvas adorned with an array of vegetarian treasures.
Our journey began with a date, wrapped in shimmering gold varq, presented in a silver box that wouldn’t look out of place as a Maharaja’s jewellery box. The dense sweetness exploded on the palate, a fitting prelude to the cooling comfort of Dahi gujiya. Imagine a dahi vada, but instead of the usual round shape, a delicate crescent moon. Each bite was comforting — thick, creamy hung curd nestling a melt-inyour-mouth Moong dal vada, complemented by coriander and date chutneys with pomegranate seeds adding a touch of freshness.
Next, a seemingly simple Beetroot tikki took center stage. A golden, crunchy rava- coated exterior gave way to perfectly mashed beetroot housing hung curd and cheese adding a creamy richness, while the subtle hum of spices danced on our tongues.
Now, came the time for the main course dilemma. The variety of offerings on the plate made us reconsider our commitment to this indulgence. Besan poori and a unique bhakari, reminiscent of a North Indian paratha and bursting with the warm fragrance of ajwain, were the perfect companions for the symphony of gravies that awaited.
Leading the pack was the Pudina paneer. This was a slice of paneer, studded with a delightful mix of khoya and dry fruits, swimming in a creamy gravy flavoured with mint. The touch of sweetness from the khoya beauti fully complemented the ear thiness of the mint and the pillowy texture of the paneer. Then came a delightful surprise — Karavellam — a bitter gourd stuffed with a tangy raw mango filling. A dish rarely encountered and it was a revelation. The raw mango boasted a refreshing burst of aamchur and fennel, perfectly balancing the bitterness of the gourd. Each bite transported you back to lazy summer afternoons spent in grandmothers’ kitchens.
Finally, dessert arrived. The Kacche aam ka halwa. Reminiscent of besan ka halwa in texture, it was a captivating creation. The sweetness balanced beautifully with the tartness of the mango, while a sprinkling of chopped nuts added a welcome crunch and richness.
Overall, the Grishma Ritu at the eatery is an experience that transcends mere dining. It’s a luxurious escape from the summer heat, a celebration of seasonal flavours at their finest, and a fitting tribute to the grandeur of a bygone era.
INR 2,995++. On till July 15th, dinner. Sunday both lunch and dinner. At ITC Grand Chola
Email: mayur.kaushal @newindianexpress.com
X: @kaushalmayur