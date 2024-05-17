This star hotel in Chennai has launched a limited-time menu which adapts popular dishes featured in Hollywood films

Have you ever thought about what ratatouille from the hit animation film, Ratatouille, tastes like? Or what do the simple flavours of the perfect burger from the horror island in 2022’s The Menu taste like? We recently had a chance to catch a preview of this unique menu in the city, wherein the dishes are all inspired by real or fictional dishes presented in Hollywood films. The Chef’s Cut menu at the Six ‘o’ One at The Park, Chennai, is an ode to food in films as part of the hotel’s 22nd anniversary celebrations.