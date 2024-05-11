This new eatery in Chennai combines unique cocktails with both world food and some traditional delicacies as well

Secret of a good mood can always be traced to your food. We mean a meal can always change the way you feel, and nowhere is this truer than if you drop by to the newest kid on the block, Texas bar and grill. Located in T. Nagar, Texas Bar & Grill has introduced some really innovative cocktail – even those of us who have that been there done that attitude, cannot help but marvel at the ingenuity of the drinks there.
We started off with the massive Space Finder, served in a 32 ounce (950ml!) jug. This was a mix of whisky, dark rum, white rum, brandy, gin, vodka and tequila. A potent combination, this is sure to swing the strongest of all given its ingredients. Very refreshing, though we did feel that most of the real estate was occupied by ice. We followed this up with a drink called Ruby Island, which was a combination of tropical fruits and pomegranate pearls in tender coconut water. This was a proper thirst quencher and thankfully was not overloaded with ice, which meant that the taste of alcohol could be enjoyed properly.
The starters had meantime started arriving and the first one we sampled were the chicken wings. Though the wings were a tad over fried for our liking, the accompanying sauce, with buttery parmesan, roasted garlic and Italian herbs was quite nice. It had a nice cheesy taste that most of us love. The next dish to grace our table was the Turkish Adana Koobideh, that had a nice meaty taste to it. The mince was just perfect, but what was really good was the way the kebab had been roasted. Neither overdone nor underdone, it just melted in the mouth and giving it an Indian touch was the green chutney, with its fresh coriander and mint flavour. Simply wonderful. Meanwhile, we decided to have an old favourite – cheesy jalapenos, that were gain made quite well, and those looking for comfort food should definitely exercise this option here.
Time for another drink, and this time we opted for the Crème brulee. Now, this one is a combination of vodka, Baileys and dark chocolate in a heady concoction that you simply cannot get enough of. Just what the doctor ordered to uplift your spirits, this is also a must-try that does wonders for you at the end of a long day.
In terms of food, next up was another classic, butter garlic prawns. Red chilli flakes, extra virgin olive oil and salted butter gave a mouth-watering taste here and we simply could not get enough of this. The prawns tasted quite fresh and with that butter coating on them, a delight to your palate. Time for another drink and this time we opted for a Frozen Ginju, which is basically a combination of gin and jamun and of course lots of crushed ice. Again a typical summer cooler, the taste profile is very smooth and cools you down. For food we decided to move to the mains and hence went onto a Penne Arrabiata with grilled chicken. Creamy, sinful and obviously very tasty. Again, a signature according to us.
With all this food yummy in our tummy, we had to try our dessert and our go to here was the tiramisu – a dessert which most places seldom make well. The tiramisu at Texas was not a disappointment – the coffee liquor sat very well with the mascarpone cheese and the biscuits were perfect in consistency as well.
All in all, we really enjoyed our evening at Texas and would recommend this place thoroughly to all those who are seeking avant-garde cocktails. The food is also very good in many areas, and overall just elevates the mood of this place. Great for a weekend out.
Price for two: INR 2,000++ (without alcohol)