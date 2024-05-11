This new eatery in Chennai combines unique cocktails with both world food and some traditional delicacies as well

With all this food yummy in our tummy, we had to try our dessert and our go to here was the tiramisu – a dessert which most places seldom make well. The tiramisu at Texas was not a disappointment – the coffee liquor sat very well with the mascarpone cheese and the biscuits were perfect in consistency as well.

All in all, we really enjoyed our evening at Texas and would recommend this place thoroughly to all those who are seeking avant-garde cocktails. The food is also very good in many areas, and overall just elevates the mood of this place. Great for a weekend out.

Price for two: INR 2,000++ (without alcohol)