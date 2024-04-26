This popular South Indian cloud kitchen has opened its first dine-in outlet in Chennai and we check it out..

It is at this point that the 100g portion made sense, for we did not waste any of the dishes we were served, and we could see that it allowed diners to try different dishes on offer without the fear of filling up their stomachs really quickly. We also tried a few other dishes, but one offering that stood out was the Slado, a drink that contains only coconut nectar and water. Adithya tells us the drink contains no preservatives. It was very refreshing and had the taste of nectar through and through. It also cooled our bodies down, which is very welcome at this time in Chennai. It is not easy to open a dine-in outlet, especially so when a brand has established itself well as a cloud kitchen. But Kolapasi seems to have pulled it off. Be sure to try their signature dishes and Slado in particular.