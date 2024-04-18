This family-owned pizzeria in Chennai has launched a range of pastas!

The brothers revealed that they plan to sell candied walnuts separately to customers, and we think they will run off the shelves in no time. As for the food, the pasta menu at the Lazy Leopard is among the best we've tried, and should they keep the dishes as simple and honest as they do now, we think Chennaiites will reward them.

INR 1,500++ for two persons. Lunch and dinner. At Gopalapuram.