This Pan-Asian food festival in Chennai brings forth some rustic dishes

Oriental food and India, indeed, have a long love affair. The cuisine is one of the most loved and popular ones in the country. Think momos, those delightful steamed dumplings, and that Indo-Chinese speciality — deep-fried meat and vegetables in an array of sauces and rustic seasonings. Just the thought makes our mouth water.
When we got to know about the Pan Asian Palate food festival at the Skyloft restaurant at Feathers Hotel, as a connoisseur of tasty oriental delights, we simply couldn’t resist. We made our way to the outlet, all ready to embark on a culinary adventure.
The setting was rather beautiful. As we sat down for the meal, we were welcomed by a cool breeze caressing our faces, the city lights twinkled below like scattered jewels, with the sky, a canvas of petrol blue fading into the inky black, providing a dramatic backdrop. As Lana Del Rey’s melancholic voice filled the environment, our meal commenced with soups.
First up, the Tom yum chicken. While the tomato-based broth was a touch on the salty side, the refreshing tang of coriander and lime did redeem it. It contained a beautiful spiciness due to chilli oil balancing the sourness. A pleasant enough start, like a familiar tune played on a slightly out-of-tune piano.
The true star of the soup course was the Tom kha thai broth with coconut milk. Rich and creamy, it boasted perfectly braised chicken and a delightful coconut milk broth — just thick enough, between a watery stock and a chowder. The kaffir lime leaves and sliced chillies added a flavour so good, it almost felt criminal.
Starters followed with the raw mango salad leading the course. Although the thinly sliced mango was refreshing in the sweltering Chennai heat, harmonising well with a beautiful mix of red Thai chillies, broken lettuce and bell peppers, it was a bit spicy due to an extra dose of ground black pepper. A touch of lime would have balanced the heat beautifully.
The Mala prawns with chilli oil, crispy and bursting with flavour, was a street-food masterpiece. Ginger, garlic, and a medley of sauces created a flavour symphony in perfect harmony. But the stuffed mushroom dominated the starter course. Imagine, delicate mushrooms filled with a vibrant mix of greens, then deep-fried and tossed in a tangy, spicy dragon sauce. The vegetables added a delightful texture, making for a truly memorable dish.
Now, coming to the main course, the Chef’s special mixed meat rice, while perfectly acceptable comfort food, lacked a certain spark. The Kung pao chicken, however, provided a welcome jolt with its tangy sauce, crispy cashews, and crunchy chicken, providing a satisfying end.
Meal for one: `2,000++ (without alcohol). On till May 31. At Skyloft, Feathers A Radha Hotel, Manapakkam
Email: @newindianexpress.com
X:@KaushalMayur