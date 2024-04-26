With authentic flavours and ingredients, this timely Middle Eastern menu in Chennai is worth exploring

For those wanting the recommendations of the best among the menu’s hot mezzes, our picks would be the chicken majboush ball and the mini Moroccan seafood briouat. Although the Zinger haloumi sticks with sundried tomato and date balsamic syrup had a soft yet crunchy texture, the extremely salty edge introduced due to the use of haloumi cheese was a bit too overpowering.The briouat was a star dish as it was quite an unfamiliar change to our palettes. With its flaky covering, resembling that of the generic samosa, and the soft fillings of prawns, this dish seemed like a star find. This also used a special imported lemon that added the enjoyable hint of sourness to the overall flavour.We even dipped into the artichoke and feta dip from the cold mezza as it went brilliantly together thanks to the perfect blend of the seafood aftertaste and the uplifting smoky taste notes of the dips.