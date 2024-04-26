With authentic flavours and ingredients, this timely Middle Eastern menu in Chennai is worth exploring

The Sunset Grill at The Westin Chennai Velachery, known for its beautiful ambience and offerings of delectable kebabs and delicious drinks, is all set to revamp its menu on a limited basis. They’re doing so by introducing a festival, called Yalla! to the Middle East. This festival offers dishes that have been crafted masterfully by Chef Ahmed Bounaji, taking inspiration from a variety of cuisines of the region.
As we entered the premises of the restaurant, the golden hue from the lights lit up the rooftop ambience which was overlooking the pool of the hotel. With a thoroughly Instagram-worthy setting around us, our tables were also adorned with pretty candles, already capturing the essence of the nighttime at cafes and eateries in Middle Eastern countries.
In addition to the candles on our table, there a was huge spread of dips and hummus awaiting us. The aroma built up our appetite greatly. As we awaited some pita breads, The Sunset Grill special mocktail, with its fruity and fizzy essence kept us busy during our conversations.
The pita bread enabled us to try the cold mezze sampler, balancing the flavours of the hummus, Muhammara, and other dips we experienced. While the taste notes of each flavour stand out on their own, for us, the Muhammara, a decadent symphony of flavours, stood out. With roasted red pepper, pistachio and walnut, this dip melded the tangy and spicy palettes beautifully. While you gorge on pita bread, be sure to also go for an occasional dip of the g rilled artichoke and roasted garlic moutabel. Added to its garnishing were a few pomegranate seeds, which were a surprise for us as we relished the smoky undertones and the creamy texture of this dip.
Next in line were the fascinating stuffed vine leaves. A little raw for our palettes, this dish didn’t quite work for us, although we did relish the interesting texture and tanginess introduced by the tomatoes and rice and the softer essence of the parsley, which composed the fillings.
The menu’s offering of salads also stood out for us as accompaniments throughout the meal. Especially the Fattoush — a trendy Lebanese salad, this was devoured quickly. With the use of sumac powder, the salad's sharp tangy and lemony flavours kept us reaching out to the bowl for more. If you’re in the mood to explore, be sure to take a generous serving of the Arabic rocca salad. With the sumac elevating the taste, it was the staple Middle Eastern ingredient of Arabella lettuce that led to its feature being a stand-out in the salad category. With its deep pungency and lip-smacking tartness, this dish is worth the discovery.
For those wanting the recommendations of the best among the menu’s hot mezzes, our picks would be the chicken majboush ball and the mini Moroccan seafood briouat. Although the Zinger haloumi sticks with sundried tomato and date balsamic syrup had a soft yet crunchy texture, the extremely salty edge introduced due to the use of haloumi cheese was a bit too overpowering.The briouat was a star dish as it was quite an unfamiliar change to our palettes. With its flaky covering, resembling that of the generic samosa, and the soft fillings of prawns, this dish seemed like a star find. This also used a special imported lemon that added the enjoyable hint of sourness to the overall flavour.We even dipped into the artichoke and feta dip from the cold mezza as it went brilliantly together thanks to the perfect blend of the seafood aftertaste and the uplifting smoky taste notes of the dips.
The Arabic mix grilled platter reeled our appetite right back in. The chicken shish taouk is perfect for those who do not want to stray away too much from familiar flavours. The perfectly marinated chicken, added to the smoky palettes and the creamy yet sour undertones held us closer to the familiar notes of the odd chicken reshmi kebab. Further, the lamb kofta is the dish you would want to experiment with. Its soft texture and brilliant blend of masalas pushed us to take more bites of the same. For seafood enthusiasts, if your cravings demand something smoky, consider going for the spicy butterfly-grilled tiger prawns. With a tender texture, this dish has absorbed spices brilliantly. With its deep pungency combined with garlic and smoky taste notes, this one is seafood lover’s delight.
Perhaps the most well-cooked dish in the main course is the slow-cooked Ouzi-style lamb, which is served with Bukhari rice. This dish is a native of Arabic cuisine and requires immense dedication and attention to make. The meat in the dish seemed to slide off the bones easily as we relished it with a generous serving of the rice. Closest to a biriyani reference, the Ouzi lamb rice is the perfect dinner dish to relish while celebrating any occasion, as one makes happy memories during dinner-table conversations.
Among desserts, the Um Ali, a sinful pudding dish originating from Egypt, ranked the highest for us. The creamy dish offered much sweetness to fill the soul along with a relishing balance brought about by the roasted nuts. The Sticky date pudding is also a must-try from the menu as it holds the surprise of delicious vanilla ice cream with pistachio.
All in all, this festive menu promises authenticity and inclusivity through its flavours and ingredients. This notion seems to be present at the heart of its careful curation and execution. We believe that you’ll have a pleasant journey exploring the flavours from the Middle East.
Meal for two: INR 4,000 (approx.)
On till April 29 (dinner only).