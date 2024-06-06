Check out the Heirloom Rice Varieties festival at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai

Each grain embodies a story of eco-consciousness and nutritional excellence. Step into Madras Pavilion and be transported to a world where culinary artistry meets environmental stewardship.

Their team of expert chefs has masterfully crafted a menu that showcases the diverse flavours and textures of heirloom rice. From the fragrant aroma of the Oozy Rice Spheres to the earthy richness of Noori popovers (Thengapoo Champa), each dish promises a journey of sensory delight and cultural immersion. Discover the culinary treasures of India, lovingly prepared with ingredients that honour our agricultural heritage and sustain the land for future generations.