Check out the Heirloom Rice Varieties festival at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai

Embark on a sustainable culinary journey where rare heirloom rice varieties take centre stage, adding a touch of tradition to each dish—a heartfelt homage to South India’s culinary tapestry
ITC Grand Chola, renowned for its commitment to luxury and sustainability, has started a gastronomic celebration at Madras Pavilion in honour of World Environment Day. This special event highlights the hotel’s dedication to land restoration and biodiversity preservation by featuring a carefully curated selection of heirloom rice cultivated through time-honoured farming techniques.

Each grain embodies a story of eco-consciousness and nutritional excellence. Step into Madras Pavilion and be transported to a world where culinary artistry meets environmental stewardship.

Their team of expert chefs has masterfully crafted a menu that showcases the diverse flavours and textures of heirloom rice. From the fragrant aroma of the Oozy Rice Spheres to the earthy richness of Noori popovers (Thengapoo Champa), each dish promises a journey of sensory delight and cultural immersion. Discover the culinary treasures of India, lovingly prepared with ingredients that honour our agricultural heritage and sustain the land for future generations.

At Madras Pavilion from June 5-20, 2024.

