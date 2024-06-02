Try this healthy Gazpacho recipe by celebrity Chef Gautam Mehrishi

Method

Place the grated vegetables into a bowl along with the herbs, salt, raw honey,and fermented plums.

Transfer the mixture into a deep dish and push down to compress the vegetables. Leave to ferment in the fridge for at least two days, until the vegetables develop a slight acidity.

Once the fermentation process has finished, remove the vegetables from the fridge and puree in a blender. Add the cherry tomatoes and blend until a smooth mix.

Pass through a fine sieve and season to taste with a little vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and salt.

Place the celery in a saucepan and cook for 10 minutes with the lid on, remove from the heat and add a little extra virgin olive oil, salt and allow to cool.

When cool, blend the celeriac with water and sattu powder to obtain a smooth texture. Optional to smoke it with charcoal, rosemary and olive oil.