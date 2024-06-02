Recipes

Try this healthy Gazpacho recipe by celebrity Chef Gautam Mehrishi

Make your summers bearable with this healthy and gourmet, yet home-made Gazpacho
Fermented Roots and Bengal Gram Gazpacho
Fermented Roots and Bengal Gram Gazpacho

Want to enjoy a soulful bowl of Gazpacho at home? Take a cue from celebrity chef Gautam Mehrishi, corporate executive chef, Club Mahindra and make this Fermented Roots and Bengal Gram Gazpacho at home in some easy steps.

Fermented Roots and Bengal Gram Gazpacho
Try this gourmet dessert at home for World Milk Day

Ingredients

·       700 gms baby carrots, grated

·       250 gms celery, chopped

·       400 gms golden beet, raw and grated

·       100 gms sprig of basil

·       200 gms roasted chana (Sattu -Bengal Gram)

·       Pink Salt

·       100 gms Fermented Plums

·       75 ml raw honey

·       100 gms yellow cherry tomatoes, chopped

·       60ml white wine vinegar

·       50 ml extra virgin olive oil

·       Garnish

·       50 gms Blanched Cherry Tomato

·       20 ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Method

  • Place the grated vegetables into a bowl along with the herbs, salt, raw honey,and fermented plums.

  • Transfer the mixture into a deep dish and push down to compress the vegetables. Leave to ferment in the fridge for at least two days, until the vegetables develop a slight acidity.

  • Once the fermentation process has finished, remove the vegetables from the fridge and puree in a blender. Add the cherry tomatoes and blend until a smooth mix.

  • Pass through a fine sieve and season to taste with a little vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and salt.

  • Place the celery in a saucepan and cook for 10 minutes with the lid on, remove from the heat and add a little extra virgin olive oil, salt and allow to cool.

  • When cool, blend the celeriac with water and sattu powder to obtain a smooth texture. Optional to smoke it with charcoal, rosemary and olive oil.

  • To serve, pour the soup into a bowl or deep plate, sprinkle with blanched tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil.

Fermented Roots and Bengal Gram Gazpacho
Forget basil, this lemon zest pesto spaghetti will make you rethink pasta night
Recipe
celebrity chef
Gautam Mehrishi

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com