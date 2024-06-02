Try this healthy Gazpacho recipe by celebrity Chef Gautam Mehrishi

Want to enjoy a soulful bowl of Gazpacho at home? Take a cue from celebrity chef Gautam Mehrishi, corporate executive chef, Club Mahindra and make this Fermented Roots and Bengal Gram Gazpacho at home in some easy steps.
Ingredients
· 700 gms baby carrots, grated
· 250 gms celery, chopped
· 400 gms golden beet, raw and grated
· 100 gms sprig of basil
· 200 gms roasted chana (Sattu -Bengal Gram)
· Pink Salt
· 100 gms Fermented Plums
· 75 ml raw honey
· 100 gms yellow cherry tomatoes, chopped
· 60ml white wine vinegar
· 50 ml extra virgin olive oil
· Garnish
· 50 gms Blanched Cherry Tomato
· 20 ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Method
Place the grated vegetables into a bowl along with the herbs, salt, raw honey,and fermented plums.
Transfer the mixture into a deep dish and push down to compress the vegetables. Leave to ferment in the fridge for at least two days, until the vegetables develop a slight acidity.
Once the fermentation process has finished, remove the vegetables from the fridge and puree in a blender. Add the cherry tomatoes and blend until a smooth mix.
Pass through a fine sieve and season to taste with a little vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and salt.
Place the celery in a saucepan and cook for 10 minutes with the lid on, remove from the heat and add a little extra virgin olive oil, salt and allow to cool.
When cool, blend the celeriac with water and sattu powder to obtain a smooth texture. Optional to smoke it with charcoal, rosemary and olive oil.
To serve, pour the soup into a bowl or deep plate, sprinkle with blanched tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil.