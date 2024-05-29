Forget basil, this lemon zest pesto spaghetti will make you rethink pasta night

Instead of pounding the pesto with a mortar and pestle — as is classic with basil pesto — a food processor is used. The zest is removed from the lemons in large, thin strips, leaving the bitter white pith behind. Half of the strips go into the pasta water, along with a little salt and sugar; the remainder are added to the bowl of the food processor, then pulsed with the almonds and cheese until the mixture resembles coarse sand.

Olive oil then is added and processed until just incorporated. Cook the spaghetti in the lemon-scented pasta water until al dente, then combine with the pesto and some of the starchy pasta cooking water. Toss, adding more pasta water as needed until it coats the noodles. Don’t forget to remove the lemon zest from the boiling water before dropping in the pasta. If left in as the spaghetti cooks, the zest may turn the water bitter, and the strips are a nuisance to remove from the strands of cooked noodles.