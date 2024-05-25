Healthy hacks for your favourite BBQ sides: Try these recipes for a lighter potato salad and mac & cheese
A typical barbecue spread might be heavy on indulgence, but there's room for healthy twists on those familiar favorites. Take potato salad, for example. The classic version can be weighed down by mayonnaise. Dietitian Patricia Bannan offers a simple solution: swap the mayo for a citrusy vinaigrette. This makes the dish not only healthier but also brings out the potato flavor. She also slips in leeks and lentils to add protein, fiber and necessary minerals — but not so much as to scare people off.
Besides being healthier, reducing the fat content of familiar dishes helps you enjoy the rest of the meal more, said Dan Churchill, an Australian chef and performance trainer whose celebrity clients have included Chris Hemsworth. “You’re not weighed down with heavy ingredients,” he said. In his recipe for Mac and Cheese with Sneaky Veg he sneaks in spinach and broccoli chopped into small florets. The vegetables add nutrients but also texture that makes the dish more interesting. He also calls for olive oil, which has less unhealthy saturated fat than the traditional butter, and whole wheat pasta to inject more fiber into the meal.
Potato, Leek and Lentil Salad with Citrus and Herbs
Ingredients
2 ½ pounds multicolored fingerling potatoes, rinsed and sliced lengthwise
1 large leek (white part), halved lengthwise and sliced
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus 2 teaspoons, separated
½ cup canned lentils, rinsed
Zest of 1 orange
3 tablespoons orange juice
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
½ bunch fresh chives, finely chopped
½ bunch fresh parsley, roughly chopped
Method:
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
On a large sheet pan, toss the potatoes and leeks with the ¼ cup oil, season with ½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper, and roast for 30 minutes, until the leeks are lightly crispy and the potatoes are golden on the edges.
Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining oil, orange zest and juice, vinegar, honey and mustard, season with salt and black pepper, and stir in the Parmesan until incorporated. Once roasted, add the vegetables, lentils, herbs and dressing; stir to combine.
Mac and Cheese with Sneaky Veg
Time: 40 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups whole milk, warm
1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
1/3 cup, plus 1/4 cup grated pecorino Romano, separated
1/3 cup, plus 1/4 cupgrated Parmesan, separated
1 pound macaroni or penne
1 head broccoli, cut into medium florets
2 cups baby spinach
2/3 cup coarse toasted breadcrumbs, like panko
Method:
In a deep, oven-safe skillet, heat the olive oil over medium.
Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until it turns golden, 3 to 5 minutes.
Whisk in the milk 1/4 cup at a time, and continue to cook, whisking frequently, until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, 8 to 10 minutes.
Stir in the cheddar and 1/3 cup of each cheese, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper until the cheese melts. Set aside.
In a large pot, boil the pasta in 2 quarts of water with 1/2 tablespoon of salt. Once it is just shy of al dente, drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.
Turn on the broiler with a rack at the top. In a large casserole dish, combine the pasta, sauce, vegetables and 1/2 cup of the cooking water and stir until creamy, adding splashes of water if needed.
Sprinkle with the breadcrumbs and the remaining cheese. Broil until the cheese browns, 2 to 3 minutes.