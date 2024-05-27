Let this Shahi Murg Bamboo Biryani lighten up your mood

There’s no perfect time for biryani! Whether it be the scorching heat or the pouring rain, its one comfort food, which can lighten up the mood instantly. Take a cue from chef Jerson Fernandes, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, and whip up your own Shahi Murg Bamboo Biryani.

The chef recalls,” One of the simplest yet most interesting and delectable recipes learnt during my forest camping days when bamboo was the only source of steam cooking a perfect dum style biryani. This is a very unique biryani for the style in which its cooked, the earthy flavors from the marinated meat and delicate textures of the long grain basmati rice marinated with roasted spices and yoghurt marry each other really well promising to give a punch to your taste buds connecting you with the scent of nature. I have given my own little twist of taste, texture and flavor to this biryani by cooking it over live charcoal fire using dried coconut shells as fuel.”