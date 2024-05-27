Let this Shahi Murg Bamboo Biryani lighten up your mood

There’s no perfect time for biryani! Whether it be the scorching heat or the pouring rain, its one comfort food, which can lighten up the mood instantly. Take a cue from chef Jerson Fernandes, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, and whip up your own Shahi Murg Bamboo Biryani.
The chef recalls,” One of the simplest yet most interesting and delectable recipes learnt during my forest camping days when bamboo was the only source of steam cooking a perfect dum style biryani. This is a very unique biryani for the style in which its cooked, the earthy flavors from the marinated meat and delicate textures of the long grain basmati rice marinated with roasted spices and yoghurt marry each other really well promising to give a punch to your taste buds connecting you with the scent of nature. I have given my own little twist of taste, texture and flavor to this biryani by cooking it over live charcoal fire using dried coconut shells as fuel.”
Ingredients:
For marinating chicken
● 3 tsp red chili powder
● 1 tsp coriander powder
● 1 tsp biryani masala
● 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
● 1 lemon
● 250 grams with bone chicken
● ½ tsp turmeric powder
● ¼ cup fried onions
● ½ cup yogurt
● ¼ cup mint leaves
● ¼ cup coriander leaves
● 4 to 5 tbsp oil
● 4 cardamoms
● 1- inch cinnamon stick
● 3 cloves
● 1/8 piece nutmeg
● 2 star anise
● 1 flower mace
● Salt as required
For cooking the rice:
● 1 cup basmati rice (1 cup - 250ml)
● 4 tbsp oil
● 4 cardamoms
● 1 kapok bud
● 1 inch cinnamon stick
● 3 cloves
● ½ mace
● 1 star anise
● 1/8 piece nutmeg
● Salt as required
● 1/3 tsp chili powder
● ½ tsp biryani masala
● ½ tsp ginger garlic paste
● ½ tsp turmeric powder
● 2 onion
● 2 green chilies
● 1/2 cup mint leaves
For assembling:
● 2 tbsp oil
● 1 cups water
● Aluminium foil to cover
● 2 to 3 bamboos green
Method:
Marinating the chicken
Take chicken into a mixing bowl.
Add whole garam masala spices, salt as required, turmeric powder, red chili powder, biryani masala, ginger garlic paste, coriander powder, fried onions, half a lemon, yoghurt, mint leaves, coriander leaves, oil and mix well.
Leave the marinade for an hour.
Marinating the rice
Take raw basmati rice into a mixing bowl.
Add oil, salt, whole garam masala spices, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, biryani masala, onions, green chilies, mint leaves and mix well.
Keep it aside for an hour.
Assembling
Clean the bamboo by boiling it in hot water for 15 mins
Grease the inner part with oil.
Put 2 spoonful’s of chicken marinade first and then 4 to 5 spoons of rice.repeat the process again.
Add 1 ¼ cups of water.
Water runs down to the bottom through the gaps.
Cover the bamboo with an aluminium foil.
Making Bamboo biryani
Set fire using dry coconut shells over charcoal and put the bamboos on it.
Leave for 30 to 35 minutes turning in between.
Later remove it from the fire and leave for 5 to 10 minutes.
Serve hot on a banana leaf.