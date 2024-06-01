Try this gourmet dessert at home for World Milk Day

Have a sweet tooth? Take a cue from Bhupendra Singh,Chef De Partie of the newly opened Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata and whip up a tasty Torta Mimosa on the occasion of World Milk Day.
Ingredients:
For Vanilla sponge
● Egg 14ps
● Sugar 150gm
● Cake gel 30 gm
● Flour 300gm
● Baking powder 6gm
● Salt 3gm
● Water 80ml
● Vanilla essence 5ml
For Pastry cream
● Milk 1L
● Sugar 200gm
● Custard Powder 100gm
● Whipped cream 450g
For Berry compote
● Orange juice. 300ml
● Sugar 150gm
● Red wine 75ml
● Cornflour 21gm
● Mix berries 450gm(Frozen)
For vanilla sauce
● Milk 1L
● Sugar 200 gm
● Custard 30gm
● Vanilla bean 1ps
● Vanilla essence 5ml
Method:
For Vanilla Sponge
In a mixing bowl, combine the egg, sugar, and cake gel. Whisk until the mixture is fluffy.
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the mixture.
Pour in 80 ml of water and mix well.
Bake at 180°C for 10 minutes.
For Pastry Cream
Make a custard then mix whipped cream
For Berry Compote
Pour orange juice and sugar into a pan.
Add frozen berries and stir until the mixture comes to a boil.
Mix wine and cornflour together in a separate bowl until smooth.
Gradually add the wine and cornflour mixture to the pan, stirring constantly.
Continue to cook until the mixture thickens.
Remove from heat and allow it to cool.
For Vanilla Sauce
Bring the sugar, milk, vanilla bean, and vanilla essence to a boil.
Add the custard, stirring continuously until the mixture thickens.
For the croutons
Bake a vanilla sponge cake and let it cool.
Cut the cake into small cubes.
Bake the cubes again until they become crunchy.
Assemble
Take a small bowl of any shape and place a layer of vanilla sponge at the bottom.
Drizzle raspberry sauce and sugar syrup over the sponge.
Add one spoon of pastry cream and half a spoon of berry compote.
Place a round piece of sponge on top.
Repeat the layering: raspberry sauce, one spoon of pastry cream, and half a spoon of berry compote.
Finish with a final round piece of sponge on top.
Flip the bowl upside down to release the layered dessert, then freeze for one hour.
Coat the frozen dessert with pastry cream.
Garnish with croutons, pour vanilla sauce over the top, and sprinkle with icing sugar.
Decorate with edible flowers and any kind of berries.