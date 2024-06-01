Recipes

Try this gourmet dessert at home for World Milk Day

Make the Torta Mimosa and impress your friends and family
Have a sweet tooth? Take a cue from Bhupendra Singh,Chef De Partie of the newly opened Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata and whip up a tasty Torta Mimosa on the occasion of World Milk Day.

Ingredients:

For Vanilla sponge

●     Egg 14ps

●     Sugar 150gm

●     Cake gel 30 gm

●     Flour 300gm

●     Baking powder 6gm

●     Salt 3gm

●     Water 80ml

●     Vanilla essence 5ml

For Pastry cream

●     Milk 1L

●     Sugar 200gm

●     Custard Powder 100gm

●     Whipped cream 450g

For Berry compote

●     Orange juice. 300ml

●     Sugar 150gm

●     Red wine 75ml

●     Cornflour 21gm

●     Mix berries 450gm(Frozen)

For vanilla sauce

●     Milk 1L

●     Sugar 200 gm

●     Custard 30gm

●     Vanilla bean 1ps

●     Vanilla essence 5ml

Method:

For Vanilla Sponge

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the egg, sugar, and cake gel. Whisk until the mixture is fluffy.

  • Gradually add the dry ingredients to the mixture.

  • Pour in 80 ml of water and mix well.

  • Bake at 180°C for 10 minutes.

For Pastry Cream

  • Make a custard then mix whipped cream

For Berry Compote

  • Pour orange juice and sugar into a pan.

  • Add frozen berries and stir until the mixture comes to a boil.

  • Mix wine and cornflour together in a separate bowl until smooth.

  • Gradually add the wine and cornflour mixture to the pan, stirring constantly.

  • Continue to cook until the mixture thickens.

  • Remove from heat and allow it to cool.

For Vanilla Sauce

  • Bring the sugar, milk, vanilla bean, and vanilla essence to a boil.

  • Add the custard, stirring continuously until the mixture thickens.

For the croutons

  • Bake a vanilla sponge cake and let it cool.

  • Cut the cake into small cubes.

  • Bake the cubes again until they become crunchy.

Assemble

  • Take a small bowl of any shape and place a layer of vanilla sponge at the bottom.

  • Drizzle raspberry sauce and sugar syrup over the sponge.

  • Add one spoon of pastry cream and half a spoon of berry compote.

  • Place a round piece of sponge on top.

  • Repeat the layering: raspberry sauce, one spoon of pastry cream, and half a spoon of berry compote.

  • Finish with a final round piece of sponge on top.

  • Flip the bowl upside down to release the layered dessert, then freeze for one hour.

  • Coat the frozen dessert with pastry cream.

  • Garnish with croutons, pour vanilla sauce over the top, and sprinkle with icing sugar.

  • Decorate with edible flowers and any kind of berries.

Recipe
Dessert
World Milk Day
Milk based dessert

