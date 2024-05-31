Try out these two mango dessert recipes before the season ends

If you love desserts as much as you love mango, here are two recipes from Péché Mignon, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach's Mango Mania menu by chef Rajesh Paramashivan for you to try out before this delicious king of fruits go out of season:
Ingredients:
1,000 g cream cheese
350 g fresh cream
250 g icing sugar
8 eggs
20 g corn flour
10 g vanilla essence
200g alphonso puree
200g chopped alphonso
Method:
Add the cream cheese, fresh cream, icing sugar and corn flour in a bowl.
Add the eggs and vanilla essence gradually.
Lastly add fresh Alphonso puree to the mixture along with chopped mangoes.
Bake at 150˚c for 40 mins.
Garnish with fresh mangoes and mint leaf (optional).
Ingredients:
100 g Creem cheese
90 ml Milk
30 g Sugar
100 ml Cream
150 g White chocolate
200 g Fresh Alphonso puree
120 g Whip cream
4 g Gelatin
Method
Combine milk and cream in a saucepan and bring it to boil.
Add white chocolate to make a ganache.
Add semi whip cream and fresh Alphonso puree to the ganache.
Add gelatine to set it.
Garnish with mango chunks and mint leaves.
"We wanted to showcase the integration of the king of fruits into various delicacies, moving beyond the limited range of mango desserts currently available. Our Mango Mania menu draws inspiration from modern desserts, and by incorporating mango into each of them, we've created a unique traditional touch, " said chef Rajesh Paramashivan.