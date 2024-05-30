Indulge in the sweet and tangy flavours of mango with the Duet Mango Salad

With the ongoing mango season, everyone is looking for simple and homely recipes to try out with this seasonal fruit. Take a cue from Victorian Dsouza, executive chef at Prive by Fame and make yourself this wholesome and flavourful Due Mango Salad comprising the tang of raw and sweetness of ripe mangoes, all in the same dish.
Ingredients
● Ripe mango: half each
● Raw mango: 1 each
● Green chillies (fine chopped): 1 g
● Onions (diced): 15 g
● Tomatoes (diced): 10 g
● Iceberg lettuce (rough chopped): 20 g
● Peanuts (chopped): 8 g
● Coriander (chopped): 5 g
● Olive oil: 5 ml
● Black salt: 1.5 g
Method
● Peel both the ripe and raw mangoes and cut them into small pieces.
● In a large mixing bowl, add the ripe and raw mangoes. Add the finely chopped green chillies, diced onions, diced tomatoes, and rough chopped iceberg lettuce
● Drizzle the olive oil over the mixture
● Sprinkle the black salt to season
● Mix everything gently to combine
● Just before serving, add the chopped peanuts and garnish with sprigs of coriander
● Serve immediately to enjoy the fresh, vibrant flavours