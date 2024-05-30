Indulge in the sweet and tangy flavours of mango with the Duet Mango Salad

Method

● Peel both the ripe and raw mangoes and cut them into small pieces.

● In a large mixing bowl, add the ripe and raw mangoes. Add the finely chopped green chillies, diced onions, diced tomatoes, and rough chopped iceberg lettuce

● Drizzle the olive oil over the mixture

● Sprinkle the black salt to season

● Mix everything gently to combine

● Just before serving, add the chopped peanuts and garnish with sprigs of coriander

● Serve immediately to enjoy the fresh, vibrant flavours