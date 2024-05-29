4 refreshing lemonade recipes to beat the heat

Refreshing and delicious, homemade lemonades are a perfect way to quench your thirst, especially during the hot months. These delightful beverages can be easily customised with a variety of flavours, from the classic old-fashioned lemonade to more creative combinations of the beverage. Here are four refreshing lemonade recipes that will quench your thirst and keep you this summer.
Lemon mint spritzer
Lemon mint spritzer is a delightful combination of tangy lemons and refreshing mint. It is a perfect drink for a hot day, offering a burst of freshness.
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4-5 lemons)
½ cup of fresh mint leaves
¼ cup of honey
1-litre sparkling water or club soda
Ice cubes
Lemon slices and mint sprigs for garnish
Method:
In a large mug, muddle the mint leaves with honey.
Add fresh lemon juice and mix well.
Then, Fill the pitcher with ice cubes and pour some sparkling water over the mixture.
Now, stir gently and garnish with lemon slices and mint springs.
Serve immediately
Blackberry Lemonade
Blackberry Lemonade is packed with antioxidants, making it a healthy and delicious choice for any occasion. This drink pairs the tartness of fresh lemon juice with the sweet and slightly tart flavour of ripe blueberries
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh blackberries
1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4-5 lemons)
½ cup sugar
4 cups of cold water
Ice cubes
Lemon slices and blackberries for garnish
Method:
In a blender, puree the blackberries with ½ cup of water.
Strain the blackberry puree to remove the seeds.
Then, in a large pitcher, combine the puree, lemon juice, and sugar.
Add the remaining 3 ½ cups of water and stir until the sugar gets dissolved completely.
Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the blackberry lemonade over the ice.
Garnish with lemon slices and whole blackberries.
Serve chilled
Fresh peach Lemonade
Fresh peach lemonade is a treat that captures the essence of fresh, sun-ripened peaches in every sip.
Ingredients:
2 ripe peaches, pitted and sliced
1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4-5 lemons)
¼ cup sugar or honey
4 cups of cold water
Ice cubes
Peach and lemon slices to garnish
Method:
In a blender, puree the peaches until smooth.
In a large pitcher, combine peach puree, lemon juice, and honey or sugar.
Add cold water and stir until the sugar gets dissolved completely.
Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the peach lemonade over the ice.
Garnish and serve the drink chill
Old fashioned lemonade
Old-fashioned lemonade is a classic and timeless beverage that combines the pure, simple flavours of fresh lemon juice and sugar.
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4-5 lemons)
4 cups of cold water
Ice cubes
¾ cups of sugar
Lemon slices to garnish
Method:
Take a small saucepan, and combine sugar and 1 cup of water. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar gets dissolved.
In a large pitcher, combine fresh lemon juice and the simple syrup.
Add the remaining 3 cups of cold water and stir well.
Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the lemonade over the ice.
Garnish with lemon slices and serve the drink chill
