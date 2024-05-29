4 refreshing lemonade recipes to beat the heat

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh blackberries

1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4-5 lemons)

½ cup sugar

4 cups of cold water

Ice cubes

Lemon slices and blackberries for garnish

Method:

In a blender, puree the blackberries with ½ cup of water.

Strain the blackberry puree to remove the seeds.

Then, in a large pitcher, combine the puree, lemon juice, and sugar.

Add the remaining 3 ½ cups of water and stir until the sugar gets dissolved completely.

Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the blackberry lemonade over the ice.

Garnish with lemon slices and whole blackberries.

Serve chilled