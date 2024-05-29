Recipes

4 refreshing lemonade recipes to beat the heat

These delightful beverages can be easily customised with a variety of flavours
Image for representational purpose
Image for representational purpose

Refreshing and delicious, homemade lemonades are a perfect way to quench your thirst, especially during the hot months. These delightful beverages can be easily customised with a variety of flavours, from the classic old-fashioned lemonade to more creative combinations of the beverage. Here are four refreshing lemonade recipes that will quench your thirst and keep you this summer.

Lemon mint spritzer

Lemon mint spritzer is a delightful combination of tangy lemons and refreshing mint. It is a perfect drink for a hot day, offering a burst of freshness.

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4-5 lemons)

½ cup of fresh mint leaves

¼ cup of honey

1-litre sparkling water or club soda 

Ice cubes

Lemon slices and mint sprigs for garnish

Method:

In a large mug, muddle the mint leaves with honey.

Add fresh lemon juice and mix well.

Then, Fill the pitcher with ice cubes and pour some sparkling water over the mixture.

Now, stir gently and garnish with lemon slices and mint springs.

Serve immediately

Image for representational purpose
Forget basil, this lemon zest pesto spaghetti will make you rethink pasta night

Blackberry Lemonade

Blackberry Lemonade is packed with antioxidants, making it a healthy and delicious choice for any occasion. This drink pairs the tartness of fresh lemon juice with the sweet and slightly tart flavour of ripe blueberries

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh blackberries

1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4-5 lemons)

½ cup sugar

4 cups of cold water

Ice cubes

Lemon slices and blackberries for garnish

Method:

In a blender, puree the blackberries with ½ cup of water.

Strain the blackberry puree to remove the seeds.

Then, in a large pitcher, combine the puree, lemon juice, and sugar.

Add the remaining 3 ½ cups of water and stir until the sugar gets dissolved completely.

Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the blackberry lemonade over the ice.

Garnish with lemon slices and whole blackberries.

Serve chilled    

Fresh peach Lemonade

Fresh peach lemonade is a treat that captures the essence of fresh, sun-ripened peaches in every sip.

Ingredients:

2 ripe peaches, pitted and sliced

1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4-5 lemons)

¼ cup sugar or honey

4 cups of cold water

Ice cubes

Peach and lemon slices to garnish

Method:

In a blender, puree the peaches until smooth.

In a large pitcher, combine peach puree, lemon juice, and honey or sugar.

Add cold water and stir until the sugar gets dissolved completely.

Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the peach lemonade over the ice.

Garnish and serve the drink chill

Image for representational purpose
3 refreshing fruit popsicle recipes to satisfy your summer cravings

Old fashioned lemonade

Old-fashioned lemonade is a classic and timeless beverage that combines the pure, simple flavours of fresh lemon juice and sugar.

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4-5 lemons)

4 cups of cold water

Ice cubes

¾ cups of sugar

Lemon slices to garnish

Method:

Take a small saucepan, and combine sugar and 1 cup of water. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar gets dissolved.

In a large pitcher, combine fresh lemon juice and the simple syrup.

Add the remaining 3 cups of cold water and stir well.

Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the lemonade over the ice.

Garnish with lemon slices and serve the drink chill

Story by Viksha. A

Summer Drinks
Lemonade

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com