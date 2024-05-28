3 refreshing fruit popsicle recipes to satisfy your summer cravings

Nothing screams summer like a refreshing, ice-cold popsicle! These delightful frozen treats are perfect for a hot day, offering a burst of flavours and requiring minimal ingredients, if you want to make one at home. Here are three refreshing fruit popsicle recipes that can bring a twist to your classic summer snacks.
Mango Kulfi Popsicle
Mango Kulfi Popsicle is a creamy and exotic treat inspired by the traditional Indian dessert, combining ripe mangoes with rich cream and fragrant cardamom for an indulgent experience.
Ingredients:
Two ripe mangoes peeled and chopped
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup sweetened condensed milk
¼ cup of whole milk
¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder
¼ cup chopped pistachios (optional)
Method:
First, Puree the chopped mangoes in a blender until smooth.
Then, in a large bowl, combine the mango puree, heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, whole milk, and cardamom powder. Mix well until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.
Add some pistachios (optional).
Now, pour this mixture into popsicle moulds, insert sticks, and freeze it for at least 6 hours or overnight until solid.
To serve, run warm water over the outside of the moulds for a few seconds.
Orange Soda Popsicle
This popsicle is a frizzy delight that is as simple as refreshing. Follow the recipe below to create a nostalgic treat that captures the essence of summer in every bite.
Ingredients:
2 cups of orange soda
¼ cup fresh orange juice
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Sugar if needed
Method:
In a mixing bowl, combine the orange soda, fresh orange juice, lemon juice, and sugar.
Stir until the sugar gets dissolved completely.
Now, pour this mixture into popsicle moulds, insert sticks, and freeze it for at least 4 hours or until it's solid.
Run warm water over the outside of the moulds to release the popsicles.
Black forest popsicle
The Black Forest popsicle offers everyone a lot of rich flavours by blending cherries, chocolate, and creamy layers to indulge in the flavours of the beloved Black Forest cake.
Ingredients:
1 cup cherries pitted and chopped
¼ cup of sugar
1 cup heavy cream
½ cup whole milk
½ cup sweetened condensed milk
½ teaspoon of vanilla extract
¼ cup choco chips
Method:
Firstly, In a small saucepan, combine the cherries and sugar. Cook over medium heat for about 5-7 minutes, until the cherries release their juices and thicken slightly. Let the mixture cool.
Now, take a separate bowl, and whisk heavy cream, whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract until smooth.
Then, spoon a little of the cherry mixture into each popsicle mould, followed by a creamy layer of the cream mixture, continue this process until the moulds are filled with some choco chips on top.
Insert sticks and freeze for at least 6 hours or until it's solid.
To serve, run warm water over the outside of the moulds for a few seconds.
