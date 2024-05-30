International Potato Day: Three recipes you can try out today using this versatile vegetable

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes boiled and mashed

1 cup of grated cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoon corn flour

Bread crumbs for coating

Oil for frying

Salt to taste

Method:

Firstly, take a mixing bowl, and combine mashed potato, grated cheese, cornflour, red chili flakes, oregano, salt and black pepper.

Mix them well until all the ingredients are evenly distributed.

Take a small amount of the mixture and roll it into small balls and coat each ball in bread crumbs evenly.

Next, fry these balls in batches until they are golden brown and crispy.

Remove the cheese balls once they are done and drain on paper towels.

Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce