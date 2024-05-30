International Potato Day: Three recipes you can try out today using this versatile vegetable

Potatoes are renowned for their versatility and popularity in global cuisine, celebrated for both their nutritional value and culinary adaptability. They can be transformed into a wide range of dishes, making them a staple in many cultures.
On International Potato Day, celebrated annually on May 30, we list down three mouthwatering potato-based recipes that will delight your taste buds.
Ingredients:
4 medium potatoes boiled and mashed
1 cup of grated cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon red chili flakes
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 tablespoon corn flour
Bread crumbs for coating
Oil for frying
Salt to taste
Method:
Firstly, take a mixing bowl, and combine mashed potato, grated cheese, cornflour, red chili flakes, oregano, salt and black pepper.
Mix them well until all the ingredients are evenly distributed.
Take a small amount of the mixture and roll it into small balls and coat each ball in bread crumbs evenly.
Next, fry these balls in batches until they are golden brown and crispy.
Remove the cheese balls once they are done and drain on paper towels.
Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce
Ingredients:
4 medium potatoes boiled and cubed
1 teaspoon chaat masala
1 teaspoon cumin powder
½ teaspoon red chili powder
½ teaspoon black salt
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoon tamarind chutney
2 tablespoon mint chutney
1 small onion, finely chopped
Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Method:
Take a mixing bowl, combine boiled potato cubes with chaat masala, cumin powder, red chili powder, black salt, and lemon juice.
Add tamarind and mint chutneys and mix well again.
At last, garnish with chopped onions and some oriander leaves.
Serve immediately as a quick snack.
Ingredients:
4 medium potatoes, sliced
2 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tablespoon cajun seasoning
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon tomato ketchup
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon garlic powder
Method:
Pre-heat your oven to 425 F (220 C).
Take a large bowl to toss potato slices with olive oil, cajun seasoning, salt and black pepper.
Arrange the potatoes on a baking sheet in a single layer and bake it for 20-25 minutes, until it's crispy and golden.
Meanwhile, prepare the dipping sauce by mixing mayonnaise, ketchup, paprika, and garlic powder in a bowl.
Serve these tasty and yummy Cajun potatoes hot with the dipping sauce.
(Written by Viksha Adhinarayanan)