EXCLUSIVE: Singer Antara Nandy debuts as an actor in Rajadhiraaj musical

A

Since this is my first time in acting, I looked at it very technically- what the lines were, what were the expressions expected of me, the steps I had to take, the turns I had to make etc. And cut to my cue where I would start singing. But I think after the first two shows I started feeling comfortable with the fact that this is one unit- its my act and I am Radha.

I remember Sachin [of the music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, who composed the music for the show] telling me that Radha wasn’t a trained singer. She must have picked it up from the daily way of life in the village. But when I sing, that fact that I am a trained musician gets reflected. It took me a lot of time to understand how to go about it. How do I sound not trained? It took me a while to understand that I had to incorporate Radha’s personality in the song.

Also, I’m the only one in the entire play who has a full-fledged dance going on while I am singing. As stage performers, giving a bit of body language are expected but doing a full Garba on –stage is tough. I had to train myself to be able to do that.