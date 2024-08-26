Frames of acts and plays

Actor to an artiste

The team then approached Mylapore Fine Arts to provide them space to perform. They were allotted 40 minutes to stage If I Get It. “I played a cartoonist and my character was called ‘Kathadi’. That is how I came to be known as ‘Kathadi’ Ramamurthy,” he said, adding that the show was a great hit as they performed it 100 more times in three months.

As Ramamurthy’s acting stint was soaring high, he also worked at Jenson & Nicholson for 36 years. With his acting skills, comic timing, and unique dialogue delivery, he bagged various roles in movies as well. “When Doordarshan came, they employed existing artistes for their shows. We were also given opportunities. Ours is a country where entertainment is created and delivered to be consumed by the middle-class population. They always encourage and support us,” he concluded.

The conversation was punctuated with laughter from his admirers. “It was a wonderful evening where you were relieved of your stress. He brought back all the humour he portrayed on the stage,” said T Ranganathan. Film historian Mohan Raman said, “Amazing memories told in the most humorous way that kept us all in splits of laughter is the true ‘Kathadi’ Ramamurthy style.”

Having worked with Ramamurthy on a TV project, Karthik shared, “It was my long-time dream. During our interactions, we have spoken so much about Madras. So, this Madras Day was a great opportunity to reminisce about the conversations and his time in the city.”