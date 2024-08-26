Frames of acts and plays

From movies like Varanam Aayiram (2008) to Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee (2022), Tamil movies have portrayed Madras through iconic structures like Central Station, LIC building, Spencer Plaza, and the Marina Beach. While what we saw in the movies are studio setups now, it was a reality in the 50s. Wanting to see these famed spots with his own eyes, Ramamurthy came to Madras.
Since then, Madras has transformed into Chennai; the streets, art, education, politics, flora and fauna, and gatherings, have also shifted. To celebrate the city in its raw, pure, and authentic form, Madras Musings, a newspaper, has been conducting a series of events — one among them was, ‘Memories of Stage’, a conversation led by Karthik Bhatt, CA, and a theatre artiste, where ‘Kathadi’ Ramamurthy recalls his time in the city with various drama troupes and the growth of theatre with technology.
A boy to an actor
Introducing the octogenarian to the audience, Karthik stressed, “Seven decades, 7,500 stage shows in India and abroad, 70 films, and more than 60 serials — the work he has done is mind-boggling.” Ramamurthy came to Madras from Kumbakkonam in 1953 on his uncle N Ragunath Iyer’s suggestion to pursue higher education here.
With no big dreams or anticipation towards life in the city, Ramamurthy got admitted to Loyola College. “I gave one aana to rickshaw annas and held on to the railings to reach college from Sterling Road bus stop,” he recalled. This continued for three months, then Ramamurthy shifted to Vivekananda College to pursue B.Com. “The college’s principal, N Sundaram Iyer, was also a film distributor. He encouraged students towards acting,” he shared.
Here, he formed a group of friends who hung out at Nageshwara Rao Park, after college hours. “The park was then called Arathakuttai (big pond). It was a kaanji pona nelam (wasteland) where we spent time in the evenings,” said Ramamurthy. The hours at the park were an important phase in building his theatre skills because this is where artistes grouped to write, direct, and rehearse for plays.
The many firsts
Looking, observing, and partaking in the scenes at the park, Ramamurthy soon began performing dramas at the College Day celebrations. “Every year on College Day, three plays — in Sanskrit, Tamil, and English — were performed. In my first year, I was part of Gomathiyin Kaadhalan. This was my first full-length stage play,” he said. This went on throughout his college life until 1959.
After graduation, Ramamurthy and his troupe resorted to their stage skills and created Young Men Fine Arts and staged plays under this name. Their first play was Ms Janaki performed at RR Sabha. To finance the drama, the team approached PS Chettiar, the then-councillor of Mylapore. “To stage a play, `1,000 was required, including the rent, costumes, talent pay, etc. Chettiar came to the venue and was enjoying the show. Midway, he left the auditorium appreciating our work,” he elucidated.
Now that Chettiar had left, the boys had no means to pay for the venue. Including electricity and the props used, the sabha charged them Rs 75. “I quickly ran to a pawn shop nearby and traded one gold ring for Rs 300,” he shared, adding that this is how his naadaga vaazhkai (theatre career) started. His run with Young Men Fine Arts came to an end with this play and the troupe, as an ode to their alma mater, formed the Viveka Fine Arts.
Actor to an artiste
The team then approached Mylapore Fine Arts to provide them space to perform. They were allotted 40 minutes to stage If I Get It. “I played a cartoonist and my character was called ‘Kathadi’. That is how I came to be known as ‘Kathadi’ Ramamurthy,” he said, adding that the show was a great hit as they performed it 100 more times in three months.
As Ramamurthy’s acting stint was soaring high, he also worked at Jenson & Nicholson for 36 years. With his acting skills, comic timing, and unique dialogue delivery, he bagged various roles in movies as well. “When Doordarshan came, they employed existing artistes for their shows. We were also given opportunities. Ours is a country where entertainment is created and delivered to be consumed by the middle-class population. They always encourage and support us,” he concluded.
The conversation was punctuated with laughter from his admirers. “It was a wonderful evening where you were relieved of your stress. He brought back all the humour he portrayed on the stage,” said T Ranganathan. Film historian Mohan Raman said, “Amazing memories told in the most humorous way that kept us all in splits of laughter is the true ‘Kathadi’ Ramamurthy style.”
Having worked with Ramamurthy on a TV project, Karthik shared, “It was my long-time dream. During our interactions, we have spoken so much about Madras. So, this Madras Day was a great opportunity to reminisce about the conversations and his time in the city.”