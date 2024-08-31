Exploring India’s rich theatre traditions: Festivals that keep the art form alive

The Remembering Veenapani Festival is an annual event held in memory of Veenapani Chawla, the visionary founder of Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research. It brings together performers from across India to honour her legacy and contributions to the world of theatre.

First launched in 2015, the festival serves as Adishakti’s ongoing effort to uphold, share, and expand upon Veenapani's work and vision. Although the festival was paused in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, it made a comeback in April 2022, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Adishakti, which was established in 1981.

The ninth edition of the Remembering Veenapani Festival took place from April 5 to 13, 2023, at Adishakti Theatre. Highlights included Adishakti Gupshup, an interactive session that provided insights into the creative processes behind each performance; an inaugural show titled Women, Sexuality and Song by Hindustani vocalist Shubha Mudgal; a solo performance called Notion(s): In Between You and Me by theatre actor Savita Rani; and an interactive piece titled A Lullaby to Wake Up by Aditya Rawat, concerts by Hindustani vocalist Siddhartha Belmannu and Tenma’s Kootali band and much more.

