Exploring India’s rich theatre traditions: Festivals that keep the art form alive

Theatre festivals in India are vibrant celebrations of the country’s rich cultural heritage and diverse storytelling traditions. These events bring together artists, playwrights, and performers from various regions, creating an atmosphere of creativity and expression.
Theatre in India is more than just entertainment; it is a powerful medium for social commentary, a platform for voicing the unheard, and a bridge connecting tradition with contemporary issues. These festivals offer a space for experimentation, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, reflecting the evolving landscape of Indian society. Whether rooted in ancient forms or exploring modern narratives, theatre festivals in India play a crucial role in keeping the art form alive, relevant, and deeply connected to the cultural fabric of the nation.
1. Remembering Veenapani Festival (Auroville, Pondicherry)
The Remembering Veenapani Festival is an annual event held in memory of Veenapani Chawla, the visionary founder of Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research. It brings together performers from across India to honour her legacy and contributions to the world of theatre.
First launched in 2015, the festival serves as Adishakti’s ongoing effort to uphold, share, and expand upon Veenapani's work and vision. Although the festival was paused in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, it made a comeback in April 2022, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Adishakti, which was established in 1981.
The ninth edition of the Remembering Veenapani Festival took place from April 5 to 13, 2023, at Adishakti Theatre. Highlights included Adishakti Gupshup, an interactive session that provided insights into the creative processes behind each performance; an inaugural show titled Women, Sexuality and Song by Hindustani vocalist Shubha Mudgal; a solo performance called Notion(s): In Between You and Me by theatre actor Savita Rani; and an interactive piece titled A Lullaby to Wake Up by Aditya Rawat, concerts by Hindustani vocalist Siddhartha Belmannu and Tenma’s Kootali band and much more.
2. Pratibimb Theatre Festival (Mumbai)
The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) launched the Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav in 2010 as an annual celebration of Maharashtra's vibrant theatre tradition, known for its thought-provoking themes that offer fresh perspectives on the world. This three-day event features a rich lineup of plays, readings, talks, and discussions by some of the most prominent figures in contemporary Marathi theatre.
Over the years, landmark productions like Awishkar Theatre’s Aaydaan, Mihir Rajda's Don’t Worry Be Happy directed by Adwait Dadarkar, and Kali Billi Productions’ Sangeet Bari have graced the festival's stage. After a brief pause, the NCPA relaunched the festival in May 2022, showcasing plays like Adhyaat Me Sadhyaat Tu Madyaat Ma Kuni Nahi from the Maharashtra Cultural Centre and Mumbaiche Kawale from Awishkar. The event also included dance performances by Kali Billi Productions, a dramatic reading of Aparichit PuLa, and a conversation featuring Satish Alekar, Kale, and Vijay Kenkre.
The 2023 edition also premiered the winning play from Darpan, the NCPA’s new Marathi writing initiative, with events taking place across multiple NCPA venues, including the Godrej Dance Theatre, Experimental Theatre, and Tata Theatre.
3. Manam Theatre Festival (Hyderabad)
Presented by The We Us Collective under the Almond House Foundation, the Manam Theatre Festival in Hyderabad spans four weekends, immersing audiences in the vibrant world of performing arts. The festival unites Hyderabad's dynamic theatre community with visiting troupes from across India and beyond, showcasing a diverse range of performances, from puppetry and live music to dance and masking. With four visiting and four local troupes performing across multiple city venues, the festival offers a rich array of shows for all audiences.
This year's lineup features renowned artists like Vinay Kumar, Nimmay Raphel, Henry Naylor, Yuki Ellias, and more, promising a captivating celebration.
4. Guwahti Theatre Festival
The Guwahati Theatre Festival, launched by English-language tabloid G Plus in 2016, aims to provide a platform for performing groups to showcase their work in the region. The inaugural edition featured notable productions like 2 to Tango 3 to Jive and The Vagina Monologues.
Subsequent years saw performances such as Broken Images in 2017 and Stories in a Song in 2018. The fourth edition in 2019 included Kusur (The Mistake) and Patte Khul Gaye. Each year, workshops for students are conducted in collaboration with the Brahmaputra Foundation, led by directors like Atul Kumar and Quasar Thakore Padamsee.
After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned in 2022, featuring Taking Sides by The Company Theatre, Vodka & No Tonic by Primetime Theatre Co., and Rusty Screws by Silly Point Productions.
Story by Ananya Mehta