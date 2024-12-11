Veteran cast reunites for ‘A day in Hollywood/A night in the Ukraine’ musical in Bengaluru

Directed by Arjun Sajnani, we will see veteran theatre artistes Ashok Mandanna, Darius Taraporevala and Viveck Jayant Shah reprise their roles as the three Marx Brothers. The musical, returning to the stage after three decades, is presented by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Geetanjali Kirloskar. “What’s exciting is that it was so well received 30 years ago that it went all over the country. The original actors are as brilliant as they were when I saw them as young people,” says Maya.

The show will feature original songs from the show with a focus on piano and live singing. Recollecting her favourite musical moment, Maya shares, “There’s an interesting song in the first half, almost like a rap, called Doin’ the Production Code, and it tells you about the rules of Hollywood in those days — what you could and couldn’t do if you were making a movie. And it’s done with very precise beats, with a lot of movement to tap dancing!”