The Good Doctor blends realism and wit, offering an exploration of life’s absurdities

The universality of Anton Chekhov’s plays is a key factor in cementing his place as one of theatre’s greatest storytellers. The Good Doctor by Illuminating Windows, a timeless tale adapted by Neil Simon, pays homage to the iconic writer while bridging cultural gaps. Director Srilalitha Pamidipati underscores Chekhov’s distinctive style, noting, “He has a very specific sense of humour; he brings real-life characters to the stage without overdramatising them.”

This realistic humour allows audiences to reflect on the absurdities of daily life, making Chekhov’s works universally relatable. Neil Simon’s infusion of ‘New York dry comedy humour’ style of writing adds another layer, showcasing how seamlessly these narratives transcend cultural boundaries.

The play unfolds through four vignettes set in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Each vignette, lasting about 20 minutes, employs varied comedic styles such as farce, physical comedy, slapstick and dry humour. The overarching narrative follows a writer rediscovering his passion for storytelling through these tales.

One of the production’s highlights is the actors’ portrayal of multiple roles across different stories. This approach creates a “treasure hunt” for the audience, who delight in recognising recurring performers in contrasting roles.

Srilalitha explains, “The same two characters might start as a couple and later appear as the protagonist and antagonist in another vignette.” This dynamic interplay deepens the exploration of relationships and enhances the storytelling experience. The thoughtful use of stage design, lighting, and costumes conveys the cultural essence of each vignette.

Deepak Subramanya, one of the actors, emphasises the role of costumes in defining characters: “We portray individuals from varying financial backgrounds and time and costumes help sharpen the audience’s perception of these nuances.” Recorded Indian music further enriches the cultural authenticity of the performance. Reflecting on the production, the director shares, “To be able to laugh for an evening is a wonderful gift.”

By blending Indian narratives with Chekhov’s timeless themes and Neil Simon’s humour, this adaptation not only entertains but also offers a fresh perspective on life’s absurdities. It stands as a testament to Chekhov’s enduring relevance and the boundless adaptability of great theatre.

Tickets at Rs 500.

December 22, 4 pm and 8 pm.

At Rangabhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli.