The perfect Pi equation

Pi Patel, a 16-year-old boy, is lost in the Pacific Ocean for several days now, desperately trying to survive. Each day is harder than the other. Food is depleting fast and there is no fresh water to drink. Then there are the frequent hallucinations of a stressed, lonely mind. In one, Pi sees his dead family, his mother, father and sister. It’s his beloved amma’s birthday. He sings Happy Birthday to You… and his sister and father chime in. It’s one of the most soulful, yet sad renditions of the song one would have ever heard. In that moment, you feel a lump in your throat. The very next minute, the audience is chuckling at something silly yet profound Pi has said.

The theatrical adaptation of Life of Pi, the five-time Oliver award-winning production of how a boy survives the dangers of the sea for 200 days along with a Royal Bengal tiger, is a roller coaster of emotions. It’s humorous, poignant, and also philosophical. The stage adaption of the eponymous Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Yann Martel, adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti, made its India debut at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The sound and lights heighten the emotions of fear and valour and of hope and hopelessness of this complex, fictional and layered story that has both, human and animal characters.

The giraffe, hyena, a goat and the Royal Bengal Tiger are presented as life-size puppets, manoeuvred by expert puppeteers. “Puppetry allows these animals to be accurate in scale and presence, but they are not fully naturalistic representations, with the sense of them being constructed out of driftwood—designed by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell. They are being formed for us out of Pi’s mind as he tells his story,” says Leigh Toney, international tour director of the play. The puppeteers move in perfect synchrony among the minimal sets of a zoo, a ship, a hospital room and a boat. Along with them on stage, sometimes, is also the production team moving sets or holding a make-shift screen displaying digital projections. But not once, is the focus taken away from the actors or the story.