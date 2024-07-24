This crime musical in Bengaluru showcases various themes using the music of renowned pop star, Adele Laurie Blue

Ozark Productions, the first ever production house of Christ (deemed to be University) is all set to present their latest work, The Art of Murdering, next week. The plot is a sinful tale of a mother who allegedly kills five of her own family members. This crime musical explores the puzzling depths of lies, liberty, love, lust and betrayal, not just with dialogues but with lyrics. Every crime scene unfolds the motives behind suspects leading to a courtroom drama, with Adele’s music in the background. Stevin Thomas, the director of the play, lets us in on everything surrounding the production.
What inspired you to create a musical that tackles such a dark and complex theme?
I’ve always been a big fan of Adele. Her music evokes a range of emotions — love, betrayal, lust and more. This connection inspired me to explore these themes through a musical. During my college years, I used to listen to a podcast called Death Lies & Cyanide. The juxtaposition of the podcast and Adele’s music sparked the idea for this musical. I initially created a 25-minute play for a college competition, which eventually evolved into a full production.
How did you come up with the idea to incorporate Adele’s music?
The connection came naturally as I listened to Adele’s songs after each podcast episode. Her music helped me see the emotional side of the story that might be overlooked. While society views the narrator as a cold-blooded character, I wanted to delve into the emotions behind their actions. Adele’s music provided the perfect medium to express those emotions to the audience.
What message do you hope the audience takes away from the production?
The courtroom scene is pivotal. It addresses the themes of justice and LGBTQIA+ rights through the character of the judg e. Throughout the play, I wanted to convey that women should be independent and face challenges head-on. The courtroom scene encapsulates these messages, along with broader social issues, providing a thought-provoking conclusion to the production.
