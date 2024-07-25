Get ready for a night of laughter as two comedies delve into the quirks and secrets of everyday life

We've all been brought up with certain rules and values. Sometimes, we break these rules, knowingly or unknowingly, to explore something new or unnecessary, without even thinking of the consequences. City-based theatre group Comedy Sangam presents two back-to-back comedy plays, Rangupadudhi and Ande ke Chilke. The plays promise to offer a hilarious glimpse into the unique and often secretive lives of their characters.

Director Sandeep Tadi brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for comedy to the table. Ande ke Chilke, a Hindi play written by Mohan Rakesh in the 60s, transports the audience to a North Indian village where a pure vegetarian household hides their indulgences. Sandeep describes it as a lighthearted comedy, saying, “Scenes where one of the sons makes his wife buy an electric stove to cook eggs for him secretively are hilarious. It’s a reflection of the small yet significant secrets that families keep to maintain respect.” The play features six characters, Gopal (Abhinav Rastogi), Shyam (Harsh Garg), Radha (Aishwarya Thakur), Veena (Pragati Saxena), Amma ( Anooradha Dixit), and Madhav (Jayanth Nandagiri).

Aishwarya Thakur, who plays Radha, the elder daughter-in-law, adds, “This play is reminiscent of the DD National serials that used to air on television — very clean, family-oriented, and relatable. If my character had a playlist, it would surely include Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, reflecting the circumstances in the family and how Radha reacts to them.”

Following this, the Telugu play Rangupadudhi, written by the renowned Madabhushi Divakarbabu, explores the theme of addiction in a satirical comedy format. It is being performed in Hyderabad for the first time. The play revolves around a couple, Subba Rao (Pavan Karthik) and Sundari (Ashwini Ayaluru), who are addicted to gambling and TV serials, respectively. The cast also includes Koteswara Rao (Jayanth Nandagiri) and actors Siva Charan, Gopal Krishna, and Viraj Lingamallu in multiple roles. The director explains, “Rangupadudhi is about addictions and how the couple makes peace with each other’s habits, leading to hilarious sequences. It’s a satirical take on modern life’s vices and the lengths people go to sustain their addictions.” His passion for storytelling shines through as he describes the depth of the play. “Both these plays show different kinds of households, so the audience will get to live through these cultures. The humour is derived from real-life situations, making it all the more relatable and funny,” he adds.

Jayanth Nandagiri, who plays Madhav in Ande ke Chilke and Koteswara Rao in Rangupadudhi, shares his excitement, saying, “When my character realises that Subba Rao (lead actor) is borrowing money for gambling, the funny banter between these characters is what I love.” The combination of sharp direction and relatable storytelling makes Rangupadudhi and Ande ke Chilke a must-watch.

Tickets at Rs 200. July 26 & 27, 7.30 pm.

At Rangabhoomi Spaces and Events, Gachibowli

Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha

