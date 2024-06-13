March sisters are here!

While there are many interpretations to the classic novel Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, Divya Miriam Rhenius’ vision was to portray the love, warmth and intimacy which she believes is “the main appeal of this book and which also connects with the audience”.

Divya’s upcoming play Little Women is an adaptation of the classic novel that narrates a heart-warming tale about the lives of four sisters in the March household as they navigate their lives. Divya, who has directed and produced this play, says, “I chose this story because of its storyline with its strong themes of familial bonds, warmth, love and intimacy. 'Love is the most important thing and we have so much of it’ is my favourite quote from the play. Also, it has been my favourite novel since I read it in high school. I am drawn to every character's life experiences and identify with a little bit of each character in the book.”