March sisters are here!

While there are many interpretations to the classic novel Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, Divya Miriam Rhenius’ vision was to portray the love, warmth and intimacy which she believes is “the main appeal of this book and which also connects with the audience”.
Divya’s upcoming play Little Women is an adaptation of the classic novel that narrates a heart-warming tale about the lives of four sisters in the March household as they navigate their lives. Divya, who has directed and produced this play, says, “I chose this story because of its storyline with its strong themes of familial bonds, warmth, love and intimacy. 'Love is the most important thing and we have so much of it’ is my favourite quote from the play. Also, it has been my favourite novel since I read it in high school. I am drawn to every character's life experiences and identify with a little bit of each character in the book.”
This adaptation comprises a young and enthusiastic member cast, a few of whom have some experience in acting, while others are novices. Varshini, Mahati Sathish, Rhea George and Akshara M reprise the roles of the March sisters- Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. Abrina "Abby" George plays Marmee, Antony as Father March, Arock Joe as Laurie and M Mark Kevin as Mr Brooke.
“The speciality of this script is that every character contributes towards weaving a beautiful picture of harmony and warmth, which is the essence of the book,” says Divya, who is the founder of Carpe Diem Productions and this is her directorial debut. She is ably assisted in this venture by Nirupana Barathi V, who also heads the sets and props team for this production. “What started out as a childhood passion and dream has come to fruition with a lot of hard work,” she says, who is now looking forward to draw-in a mixed audience of book lovers across ages.
Tickets at Rs 250.
June 14, 4.30 pm & 7 pm.
At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.
