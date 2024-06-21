Hundred Years of Talat

Talat’s ghazals became immensely popular, earning him the title of Shehenshah-e-Ghazal. However, he did not get his full due despite his talent and craft because his voice was not considered a ‘fit’ for songs set to loud and rapid orchestration that soon became one of the templates of Bollywood music. Kapur says if he were born today, he would have been a raging success because of an increasing acceptance of a sound with “a Western quality” and the space for multiple genres of music to co-exist.

Celebrating Talat’s legacy is also about invoking the sensibilities of a syncretic culture lost in today’s communal climate. His story has moved parallel to the history of a country born out of a bloodied Partition. Partition is still an open wound. Many Muslim families, including Talat’s, believed in the secular fabric of India and stayed back. Oral histories and family archives, which have been made publicly accessible through Zaman’s book, and the performance allow for alternate historical narratives to emerge, narratives that are potent, personal and have the capacity to offer a glimpse into the world of Bombay cinema, its network and the life of an artist such as Talat.

Nidhikant Pandey, who is playing the singer and doing a cameo of Dev Anand, says that he had heard a few songs of Talat before, but it was not until this play that he realised the breadth of his work. “Stories of artistes who didn’t get their due need to be told again and again. For instance, maybe Mehdi Hassan is more popular than Talat Mahmood, but thanks to this play, we realised that Mehdi Hassan himself confessed to being a disciple of Talat,” he says.