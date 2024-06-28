Shudrka’s latest play, Phiribar Poth Nai delves into the life and writings of one of Bengal’s most enigmatic poets

Jibanananda Das, often hailed as one of the most significant Bengali poets after Rabindranath Tagore, is celebrated for his profound and evocative poetry that vividly captures the essence of Bengal. Despite his substantial contributions to literature, Jibanananda’s life and works have often remained shrouded in mystery. Shudrka’s new play, Phiribar Poth Nai (No Way Out), masterfully unravels this enigma, offering audiences a captivating exploration of the poet’s journey.

“Our play is less concerned with recounting the episodes of Jibanananda Das’ life than with contextualising an output that grew more opaque over time,” explains director Swapan Mondal.

The play intricately weaves Jibanananda’s poetry with his fiction, essays, and correspondence, creating a rich tapestry that reflects the complexities of his thoughts and emotions. Through extensive crossreferencing, the production illuminates the stylistic and unique language traits of his work, underscoring his modernist credentials.

Sourabhi Ray, one of the actors, describes the play as “more like a search, and we as actors are representatives of those searching for Jibanananda Das.”

This journey of discovery is both personal and collective, inviting the audience to delve deeper into the poet’s world. “Jibanananda Das is not a simple text; enacting it and putting a message through with much honesty was the greatest challenge,” she adds.