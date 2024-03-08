'Silvatein – The Wrinkles in Time' set to have its maiden production in Bengaluru this week

But something shifts in the play later, making Arijit come across as desperate to get Rupali’s approval while Rupali seems like a calm and composed woman who does not leave any opportunity to humour him. Are Arijit and Rupali old flames or just strangers whose paths have crossed accidentally? That is the very question answered as the play unfolds. Apart from these two, the play also has an ancillary character called Charron (Parag Mani).

Thus, at its heart, Silvatein is about amplifying a woman’s voice. “The play highlights an everyday woman, from whom no one really expects anything extraordinary. However, time changes her and she does become someone powerful,” elucidates Shatarupa. “It has themes of marriage, love, compatibility, motherhood and legitimacy — and how each woman has different ways of gauging them. Each woman is different and so are their aspirations and desires,” she further notes.

But not just women-centric concepts. Silvatein also explores how incompatibility manifests in the everyday interaction of a relationship, poisoning it slowly but steadily until it causes irreparable damage to one or both individuals in a relationship. The play, though, delves deep into this, not in the midst of a relationship, but in its aftermath, in hindsight, when those who have survived such a relationship have had the time to replay it in their minds endlessly and have wondered how they might respond if they run into their former lovers someday, somewhere.