Across the Multiverse

This is the world that director Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre and Film at the NCPA first explored in 2018 and then in 2019 with a different cast. The show was a success but then the pandemic struck and he felt that he wasn’t quite done with it yet. Now in 2024, Guthrie returns with a fresh cast and a better understanding of the possibility of multiple realities that may exist through a love story between the beekeeper Roland, played by Kunaal Roy Kapur and the theoretical physicist Marianne, played by Aahana Kumra.

Different scenes play out, propelling the story forward in variant directions. There’s flirting, infidelity, break-up and even a proposal so funny that you can’t help but laugh out loud. “In being able to make people laugh a little bit means the emotional scenes have more impact,” says Guthrie. Because when those emotional scenes come, they come thick and fast.

Marianne is detected with a terminal illness, one that makes her struggle with words and speaking. In those moments, when she is faltering or finding it hard to say the right words, the stutters or synapses as Guthrie calls them, are represented by a bolt or streak of lights that runs past the hundreds of bulbs lighting the set. The nearly 200 bulbs can also represent a starlit sky or bees that fly around, adds Guthrie, depending on how you want to look at them.