Diving into the realm of nostalgia, Akarsh Gupta gears up to present his latest theatrical production in Bengaluru

Time, while it has a special place in science, plays a crucial role in the matter of our own lives. Nostalgia and time often go hand in hand. This Time, a play by Akvarious Productions, directed by Akarsh Khurana, takes us through the stories of the past and the present through a college reunion with an undertone of comedy and nostalgia. In conversation with the director, Akarsh Khurana, we get more insight into the play.

Tell us about This Time?

The play is set at a college reunion. Of course, there’s a lot of nostalgia. I wanted to do it for a very long time, but I did not find the right kind of take on it till a friend of mine was researching a project on the concept of time. He sent me his research papers to look through and there were some very wonderful stories in there. From that, the idea came where two people were meeting each other after a long time. The man is a futurologist and the girl is a museum curator, so she is obsessed with the past. So, time becomes a very essential element in their relationship.