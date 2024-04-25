Theatre Nisha’s ‘Relentless’ is all set to premiere in Chennai

Let’s start this from the climax, because that’s where the story begins to linger on with you; the audience will feel literary drowned in the plot. You hear the sound of incessant rains and wonder if it’s going to stop. It does not.

V Balakrishnan’s Relentless moves forward from the myth of Ekashrunga as it occurs in the Mahabharata. The king of Anga, Lomapada,who is Dasharatha’s best friend, driven by desire, committed a sin, and was abandoned by all good people. He acted as he willed, and Parjanya, the god of the skies, stopped the rains from blessing the land of Anga. Twelve years passed in severe drought; the king, upon realising that he was to blame, now sought to rectify the anomaly and make it rain again.

Here’s when a prophesy comes to light — only when Ekashrunga muni, who resides in the forest, inexperienced about the female sex, is brought to the territory of Anga, will the rains bless the land. The king chooses his most experienced courtesan, Kanupriya, to venture into the forest, seduce the muni and whisk him away to the parched lands. Things happen as planned — the courtesan succeeds in bringing Ekashrunga to Anga. And, the skies begin to pour.