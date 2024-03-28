Gowri Ramnarayan’s Nikor is back in a new avatar

Fifteen years ago, V Balakrishnan walked onto the stage as Nikor, one of Gowri Ramnarayan’s most prominent characters when Mathemagician was premiered. Now, he has directed the same play with Meera Sitaraman entering the stage as Nikor. “I have had a very intense relationship with the play because when Gowri wrote the Mathemagician, I was the Nikor she had in her mind. So, I have been with her through the genesis of this play. In that sense, I have a very deep association with the character and the story. And even though it has been performed by two other actors after me, Gowri had been asking me about reviving this play. And I wanted to direct it with a different actor, just so that I can also revisit what this play meant for me.”

Mathemagician designed and directed by Bala (as he is fondly called) from Theatre Nisha, begins from blood, while Gowri’s started from love. For Gowri, Mathemagician was always a love story. The pivotal point was the love that Nikor has for his childhood friend Salla, which allows him to finally take revenge, and bring down an entire empire. “Since for Gowri, the important aspect was love, she explored it through a lot of music in the play. But for me, the play was always very dark in terms of reflecting the deepest corners of human psychology, wherein we all love to become predators,” says Bala as he explains, “For me, the concept of powerful and the powerless was predominant. So, this person (Nikor) who is powerless and suffers through so many ignominies in life, later when he becomes powerful, what does that mean to him and how does he use that power? Given the choice between wanting to be a prey or a predator, we always choose to become the predator. So that for me, was the pivotal point.”