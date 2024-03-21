‘Heroes’ delves into the hidden meaning of the word

What does the word ‘hero’ imply? An extraordinary creature? A strong person? A saviour? A role model? Perhaps all, but essentially (by common notion and perception), a man, a masculine figure. However, what if we were to break the word? Is it then simply always associated with masculinity? Heroes, a theatre play organised by Alliance Française of Madras, aptly answers the above questions. The play is a part of the Francophonie festival, which celebrates the shared heritage of French language and culture while embracing the richness of its diverse member nations.

Heroes focuses on the two most important mythological characters in Asia and Europe — Arjuna, considered as one of the best archers from the Indian epic Mahabharata, and Achilles, considered as the greatest warrior of the Trojan War in the Iliad. For their outstanding actions all along their epic adventures, both are recognised as heroes.