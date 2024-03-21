‘Heroes’ delves into the hidden meaning of the word

What does the word ‘hero’ imply? An extraordinary creature? A strong person? A saviour? A role model? Perhaps all, but essentially (by common notion and perception), a man, a masculine figure. However, what if we were to break the word? Is it then simply always associated with masculinity? Heroes, a theatre play organised by Alliance Française of Madras, aptly answers the above questions. The play is a part of the Francophonie festival, which celebrates the shared heritage of French language and culture while embracing the richness of its diverse member nations.
Heroes focuses on the two most important mythological characters in Asia and Europe — Arjuna, considered as one of the best archers from the Indian epic Mahabharata, and Achilles, considered as the greatest warrior of the Trojan War in the Iliad. For their outstanding actions all along their epic adventures, both are recognised as heroes.
Interestingly, as we mentioned at the beginning, in every mythology, heroes are represented with masculine traits and ideas. “However, it is important to note that in the Mahabharata, Arjuna has 10 different names and most of them are considered as non-masculine manifestations of his heroism. Is heroes merely a word then? If we delve into the hidden meaning of what the word ‘heroes’ implies, we can allow ourselves the artistic response to break the word as “He-Rose”. “He” who is an ordinary man “rose” in what we call an extraordinary action, which makes him a hero. Such a reading will compel us to stretch the space between “He” and “Rose”,” says Nimmy Raphel, who has written the piece.
The title symbolises a wordplay on “heroes” as well as suggests a rising by the two protagonists to a higher plane of consciousness, following a candid reassessment of the hollowness of war’s endgame, the trauma and horrors of endless cycles of revengeful killings.
A collaboration between ENSATT and Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre, Arts and Research in India, Heroes is created by Vinay Kumar and performed by Julie Cecchini, Mathilde Briet, Marius Pinson and Elsa Fafin from ENSATT and Meedhu Miriyam and Sooraj S from Adishakti.
There are two other plays being showcased as part of Francophonie. Dans le Miroir de l’Inde is based on the correspondence between the two Nobel laureates, Romain Rolland and Rabindranath Tagore, over several years. J’ai saigné is an autobiographical text by Blaise Cendrars, recounting the three weeks he spent convalescing at the Evêché de Sainte-Croix, in Châlons-en-Champagne, following the amputation of his right arm. This piece is being performed by Jean-Yves Ruf and is directed by Jean-Yves Ruf and Jean-Christophe Cochard.
Entry free.
Dans le miroir de l’Inde: March 23,7 pm.
J’ai saigné: March 24, 6 pm.
Heroes: March 27, 8 pm.
At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain