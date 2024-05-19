Memory and melody: Unraveling love in the age of information overload

With no stage directions or notes on where a scene is to be set, Takalkar has a free hand in allotting the conversations in settings of his choice. For instance, the conversation between a married couple about the husband ratting out another person is played against the setting of their child’s school function, where the child (coincidentally?) is playing Brutus from Julius Caesar. In another scene set in an art gallery, one person tells another that they can’t fire people over email. Two women in the gallery take out their mobile phones and start recording the altercation. By placing what could have been a private conversation into a public space, Takalkar manages to add an extra dimension to the scene. “The audience can see that the women are recording the arguments. Churchill’s world allows me to do that without adding anything. I can portray the horrors of where we have reached today,” he says.

At times, the quick change of scenes, conversations and energy feels overwhelming for audiences used to watching linear theatre formats or a consistent storyline. Takalkar has made the effort to make the play accessible to everyone. To this effect, he uses a large papered wall on the stage where actors paint keywords related to the particular scene; next, these are painted over with other words once the scene changes. “The playwright has named all her scenes. These could be a useful device for the audience to make sense of what is going on,” says the director.