Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is back! The 19th edition is especially dedicated to women

It’s that time of the year when artistes come together to celebrate the stage. The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, South India’s premier theatre event, returns for its 19th edition, showcasing a vibrant array of performances, master classes, and workshops at the stunning Taramati Baradari Cultural Complex in Hyderabad. This week-long celebration honours the legacy of theatre legend Qadir Ali Baig, curated by his son, Padmashri Mohammad Ali Baig.
This year, the festival has an interesting theme. To pay homage to Begum Razia Baig, the Chairperson of the Qadir Ali Baig Foundation, Mohammad Ali Baig, the theatre revivalist, has curated this festival with women centric plays. After co-curating the festival for 18 years, Mohammad Ali Baig, keeps Begum Razia Baig’s spirit and presence alive by dedicating this edition to her.
“A year after mom and I founded the QadirAli BaigTheatre Foundation, I remember people would come and say, ‘Why are you flogging a dead horse? Theatre is out. People are resorting to YouTube and other digital platforms.’ Now, 18 years later, I can see that this city has built an audience for theatre which continues to grow. I feel humbled to be a part of this transformation,” he says.
This festival, Mohammad Ali Baig says, is not just a platform to showcase plays, it is also a place for all the artistes to come together, meet, and build a community. “The event is like a family get-together, a homecoming for the country’s theatre fraternity in Hyderabad,” he says.
Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is known for its grandeur and larger-than-life experiences. The sets used, the lights and sound, and the venues add to this experience. Previously, the festival has lit up Hyderabad’s historic monuments like Golconda Fort, Qutub Shahi Tombs, Falaknuma Palace, Chowmohalla Palace and Moazzam Jahi Market, featuring artistes from all around the world.
This year promises an eclectic mix of genres, including classical theatre, satire, love stories, and even stand-up comedy. Notable performances feature acclaimed artistes such as Ila Arun and K K Raina in Miracle on Matunga Street, Ashish Vidyarthi’s stand-up inspired by his film character Vitthal Kaanya, and Nadira Babbar’s poignant love story, Farida, set against the backdrop of Kashmir.
Highlighting the festival’s rich diversity, Bengaluru's Praveen Kumar presents a dance-theatre piece titled Thyagaraja Hruth Sadhana, while UK’s Alexander Wright engages audiences with Greek storytelling. An Ode to Motherhood, featuring Zila Khan and Mohammad Ali Baig, pays tribute to the late Begum Razia Baig.
With additional performances like Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai and master classes from industry veterans, this festival promises to captivate theatre enthusiasts and celebrate the vibrant performing arts scene.
Tickets at ₹250 onwards.November 6 to November 10. At Taramati Baradari Auditorium.