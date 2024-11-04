Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is back! The 19th edition is especially dedicated to women

It’s that time of the year when artistes come together to celebrate the stage. The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, South India’s premier theatre event, returns for its 19th edition, showcasing a vibrant array of performances, master classes, and workshops at the stunning Taramati Baradari Cultural Complex in Hyderabad. This week-long celebration honours the legacy of theatre legend Qadir Ali Baig, curated by his son, Padmashri Mohammad Ali Baig.

This year, the festival has an interesting theme. To pay homage to Begum Razia Baig, the Chairperson of the Qadir Ali Baig Foundation, Mohammad Ali Baig, the theatre revivalist, has curated this festival with women centric plays. After co-curating the festival for 18 years, Mohammad Ali Baig, keeps Begum Razia Baig’s spirit and presence alive by dedicating this edition to her.

“A year after mom and I founded the QadirAli BaigTheatre Foundation, I remember people would come and say, ‘Why are you flogging a dead horse? Theatre is out. People are resorting to YouTube and other digital platforms.’ Now, 18 years later, I can see that this city has built an audience for theatre which continues to grow. I feel humbled to be a part of this transformation,” he says.

This festival, Mohammad Ali Baig says, is not just a platform to showcase plays, it is also a place for all the artistes to come together, meet, and build a community. “The event is like a family get-together, a homecoming for the country’s theatre fraternity in Hyderabad,” he says.