Darpan Theatre’s ‘Urdu Zamaney Ki ICU Mein’ explores the struggles and beauty of the Urdu language

In the vibrant world of arts, theatre weaves together cultural commentary and emotional depth, and this is demonstrated by the play Urdu Zamaney Ki ICU Mein by Darpan Theatre. It offers an exploration of the Urdu language, framed through the metaphor of a dying woman in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This narrative device allows the playwright to address the contemporary challenges faced by Urdu, a language that is increasingly marginalised in modern society. “Languages, like verses or scriptures, are divine signs. To erase a verse is a crime against the divine, especially the language of love which reigns over all hearts,” says Nayeem Javed, the writer of the play.

The protagonist, Zubaan Dost, envisions the central character, representing Urdu, as a beautiful woman in critical condition. Throughout the play, various people come to visit her, symbolising different influences on Urdu, including representatives from Bollywood and others who favour contemporary musical genres like rap.

The title Urdu Zamaney Ki ICU Mein metaphorically suggests that Urdu is in a state of emergency, reflecting concerns about its future. The ICU setting emphasises urgency and the need for revival efforts. The dialogue reveals that many people today prefer not to engage with Urdu, prompting questions about what will happen to this rich linguistic heritage if it continues to be neglected.

Musically, the play aims to create an immersive experience with live dhols while also focusing on the lyrical approach of the dialogues. The protagonist’s reflections are poetically intertwined with imagery, such as comparing his words to pearls found in the depths of the sea. This approach underscores the beauty and depth of Urdu poetry. The set design is intentionally simple yet symbolic. A map of India serves as a backdrop, reinforcing Urdu’s identity as an integral part of Indian culture. Lighting plays a crucial role; for instance, red lighting evokes the ICU environment while also symbolising urgency and passion for preserving Urdu.

The characters in the play are diverse and represent various societal perspectives on language preservation. For instance, there are characters who embody traditional poets alongside modern figures who engage with rap music. This blend reflects a broader cultural dialogue about identity and expression. “A notable character is Bharat Mata, who says, ‘Urdu is also my child if you remove her, if you forget her, then my existence will be incomplete’,” says Ali Ahmed, the director of the play. Her dialogue serves as a poignant reminder that neglecting one language diminishes the richness of Indian culture as a whole.

The play critiques organisations that claim to promote Urdu but may be motivated by financial interests rather than genuine cultural preservation. Through subtle references the play encourages audiences to reflect critically on their roles in safeguarding linguistic heritage.

