Theatre festival offers solace in Burkina Faso

The last three years have been a relentless struggle for Fanta Charlotte Dabone, a mother of three from Burkina Faso, a West African nation deeply scarred by extremist violence. Forced to flee her village after an attack, she left behind her husband and farm, embarking on a precarious journey through temporary shelters. Each day brought the challenge of securing food and rent, especially for her youngest, a two-year-old toddler.

Yet, last month, Dabone experienced a transformation: she became a queen.

For a week, Dabone joined dozens of others displaced by violence to perform at Recreatrales, an international theatre festival held in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. Together, they danced, sang, and acted on makeshift stages, captivating audiences with stories imbued with resilience.

“I was so happy,” she said. “I can’t even explain the joy it brought.”

Burkina Faso, once celebrated for its vibrant arts scene, including prestigious film and theatre festivals, now finds itself engulfed in a severe security and humanitarian crisis. Extremist violence, exacerbated by regional instability and two military coups, has displaced over two million people and left more than 60 per cent of the country outside government control.