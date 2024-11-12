Theatre festival offers solace in Burkina Faso

The last three years have been a relentless struggle for Fanta Charlotte Dabone, a mother of three from Burkina Faso, a West African nation deeply scarred by extremist violence. Forced to flee her village after an attack, she left behind her husband and farm, embarking on a precarious journey through temporary shelters. Each day brought the challenge of securing food and rent, especially for her youngest, a two-year-old toddler.
Yet, last month, Dabone experienced a transformation: she became a queen.
For a week, Dabone joined dozens of others displaced by violence to perform at Recreatrales, an international theatre festival held in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. Together, they danced, sang, and acted on makeshift stages, captivating audiences with stories imbued with resilience.
“I was so happy,” she said. “I can’t even explain the joy it brought.”
Burkina Faso, once celebrated for its vibrant arts scene, including prestigious film and theatre festivals, now finds itself engulfed in a severe security and humanitarian crisis. Extremist violence, exacerbated by regional instability and two military coups, has displaced over two million people and left more than 60 per cent of the country outside government control.
Amidst these challenges, Recreatrales returned for its 13th edition, offering a rare moment of unity and expression. The Bougsemtenga district of Ouagadougou, fittingly named after the Moore word for “happiness district,” was transformed into a colourful festival hub. Courtyards became intimate theatre stages; streets glowed with handmade lights and sculptures crafted from recycled materials. Residents hosted stands selling local delicacies, while a giant frog-shaped ticket booth greeted visitors.
This year’s theme, Turning the face to the sun, captured the festival’s defiance against despair. Artistic director Aristide Tarnagda explained that theatre celebrates “the primacy of life over death,” serving as a medium to resist adversity and rediscover humanity.
Preparations for the festival are a yearlong endeavour. Local residents and artists from across Africa participate in workshops on writing, dance, theatre, and scenography. The initiative also mentors women in business skills and encourages young people to explore creative expression. According to festival director Odile Sankara, this inclusivity aims to make art accessible to everyone in the community.
“It’s a working-class district,” Sankara said. “We want to inspire people to find joy and connection through art. Art is a weapon for more light, more humanity, and more love.”
For some, Recreatrales has been life-changing. Claude Ilboudo, a 30-year-old dancer from Bougsemtenga, discovered his passion for theatre after an injury ended his career as a glazier. Since joining the festival team five years ago, he has been involved in choreography and mentoring others.
“Theatre saved me,” he said. “It made me discover what I’m capable of.”
This year, Ilboudo worked with internally displaced performers to create an original production from scratch. For many of these participants, the experience was both therapeutic and empowering, offering a rare chance to be seen and heard.
During one performance, Dabone stood centre stage with her toddler tied to her back. A long white strip of paper spilled from her mouth, symbolising the haunting thoughts she had carried since fleeing her home. While the stage brought her joy, she admitted the relief was temporary.
“Life is very difficult,” she said. “On stage, I feel free, but when I return home, the thoughts return.”
Despite the ongoing turmoil in Burkina Faso, Recreatrales remains a testament to the power of art in building resilience and community, reminding its participants — and its audiences — that even in darkness, there is light.