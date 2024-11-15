Manam Theatre Festival embraces a vibrant array of artistic expressions, blending the bold and experimental with the revered and traditional

Hyderabad’s rich art, history, and culture create an undeniable charm that captivates art lovers and sets the stage for vibrant expressions like theatre. This spirit shines as the Manam Theatre Festival returns with its much-awaited second edition, running for an entire month at multiple locations. After a stellar debut, the festival promises to enchant, educate, and entertain, inviting audiences to experience unforgettable moments in the heart of Hyderabad’s cultural scene.The impressive lineup of theatre troupes from across India and abroad will showcase an enthralling mix of performances — from innovative contemporary works to timeless classic interpretations.
This year’s theme, ‘Together, We Belong,’ embodies the spirit of inclusion, creating a space where people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds can come together. Get ready for a dynamic journey through thought-provoking performances with each weekend showcasing the vibrant diversity and creativity of modern theatre. Alongside plays, attendees can enjoy fringe events, week-long engagements with visiting troupes, and insightful activities like workshops, discussions, and exclusive meet-and-greets with acclaimed theatre figures.
For those curious about the talented lineup at the festival, here’s an enticing preview. A celebrated theatre maker from Bengaluru, Sharanya Ramprakash will present Project Darling, a drama that examines women’s roles in theatre, culture, and tradition while tracing the legacy of the iconic Kannada character Khanavali Chenni. From Pondicherry, Adishakti will bring Urmila and Nidravatwam to the stage. Urmila offers a thought-provoking exploration of autonomy and gender within the Ramayana, reinterpreting the epic through a contemporary lens, while Nidravatwam delves into the lives of Kumbakarna and Lakshmana, revealing how their mystical boons become unintended curses. Patchworks Ensemble from Mumbai will perform The Gentlemen’s Club, a vibrant celebration of drag king culture, combining playful storytelling with a Bollywood-inspired cabaret, alongside another intriguing play, Shikaar. Gillo Repertory Theatre, also from Mumbai, will enchant audiences with Mister Jeejeebhoy and the Birds and The Ghost of the Mountains.
Adding to the diversity, award-winning writer-director Rodrigo Calderon from Australia will present HE. Known for his movement-based theatre and communal storytelling, Rodrigo’s piece explores themes of memory, family, and the haunting journey of returning to one’s roots in post-civil war El Salvador.
Harika Vedula, curator-director of the Manam Theatre Festival and founder of The We_Us Collective, ensured each performance, discussion, and workshop offers unique perspectives for diverse audiences. “What makes this year unique is the originality of the works, all addressing similar themes in distinct, creative ways. At its core, the festival reminds us that, together, we all belong,” she says.
According to the curator, theatre is an encompassing art form that can include music, dance, and more. It’s easier to communicate through this diversity, as theatre blends various elements, allowing for greater exploration. Discussing the challenges of organising a large festival, she adds, “The biggest challenge is having a dedicated venue for theatre, one that’s for and by the community. I truly hope and pray we get a space that can accommodate all the incredible works for our community.”
Her story, her stage
Bengaluru-based eminent theatre artiste Sharanya Ramprakash’s Project Darling is born from a two-year research project, and explores the theme of women’s invisibility in theatre. “I delved deep into research for this play, uncovering facts that are often wilder and richer than we could ever imagine,” she says, reflecting on her journey across Karnataka to meet actresses and comedians whose contributions have been forgotten. Sharanya highlights the patriarchal nature of theatre, stating, “Theatre is created by men, for men. The challenge is fitting women’s bodies and experiences into this space and creating a new language for ourselves.”
As a feminist theatre-maker, she emphasises the importance of amplifying women’s voices explaining, “Theatre hasn’t fully captured our experiences. Women constantly perform as ‘good girls’ or ‘ideal woman,’ and my play seeks authenticity in questioning these roles.”
Breaking barriers
Sheena Khalid and Puja Sarup of Patchworks Ensemble discuss their work on The Gentlemen’s Club. Puja explains how the idea for the play emerged from several conversations. “Both Sheena and I wanted to explore drag king characters, while Vikram was working with Gaysi Family, a queer organisation, on a show about drag queens. When Vikram and I met for coffee, we decided to merge our ideas, and that’s how The Gentlemen’s Club was born,” Puja shares. She adds, “Drag is a celebration, and that’s what we aim to bring to the audience. We hope they have fun, celebrate drag art, and leave questioning conventional gender norms, feeling uplifted and joyful.”
Sheena discusses Shikaar, a light-hearted yet spooky play set in a city inhabited by both humans and otherworldly beings. In the play, a group of chudails gather in an old abandoned bungalow to celebrate a special occasion. “All our work responds to the world we inhabit — our curiosity, concerns, excitement, and anxieties. These are the things we explore in our creations. Shubhangi Swarup, the author of Latitudes of Longing, was intrigued by the idea of a world of chudails . We started building our story from there,” she explains.
Sheena acknowledges the cultural connotations surrounding chudails. “We’ve taken different ideas and made our own unique characters. In our show, the chudails go on a shikaar, preying on young men. This concept is drawn from various stories we’ve heard.” Sheena also talks about the creative process behind the costumes and props. “To create something spooky, I posted on Instagram asking for clothing donations. Many of our friends contributed incredible outfits, which were then styled by designer Rimjhim. We wanted to go heavy on makeup, considering the chudail theme, and we used lights and music to heighten the atmosphere with limited budgets.”
Mythologies revisited
The director of Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research, Pondicherry, Vinay Varma shares insights into their approach to mythological tales and how they make them relevant for modern audiences. They will be performing Urmila and Nidravatwam. Vinay explains, “Mythological stories demand an additional layer of preparation because they address not just an event, but the broader evolution of humankind.”According to him, mythological tales represent questions and debates that span across time, and “we aim to link them with contemporary concerns.”
Nimmy Raphel from Adishakti, who will be performing in Urmila and Nidravatwam, explains her creative process, “When I write, I don’t start with words, but with images. These images are grand in scale, but the reality of theatre — limited funds and the need for portability — forces me to scale them down for practical reasons.” She shares that, for her, words are secondary, serving only to clarify the images — whether they’re part of the set or the character’s internal world. To her, directing is about breathing life into these images on stage.
Drenched in memory
Award-winning writer-director Rodrigo Calderon from Australia will present HE, the story of a man returning to his childhood home in post-civil war El Salvador, a coastal town he vowed never to revisit. After 20 years, he speaks to the ocean, asking, “Do you remember?” Through tales of his past — the spiced fish his grandma made, his dad’s crude jokes, his mother’s forbidden story, and the time he nearly drowned — the man retraces memories that shaped him.
“I have performed in India before, and while I am excited, there’s a bit of a dilemma too — I’m not sure if it will fully resonate with the audience,” shares Rodrigo, adding, “At the same time, I feel incredibly energised.” Reflecting on the process of writing the play, Rodrigo notes, “I was hesitant about writing at first, but as I began, I found that it helped me visualise and act out the story. I started enjoying the process. In fact, I’d say it’s still a work in progress, always developing.” When asked how he manages to touch upon so many different ideas and emotions in the play, including masculinity, love, relationships, homophobia and, he expresses, “I am not here to teach anyone or be preachy. I am simply here to reveal something through my own interpretation.” In crafting his show, he shares how he discovered hidden parts of himself, blending memories with fiction until “they became something else— no longer mine, but a story.”
Reflecting on India’s theatre scene, Rodrigo shares, “I love the discipline in Indian performances. When I held workshops with students here, they were incredibly curious, dedicated, and eager to learn. Often, students can be lazy, but these students are hungry for knowledge and full of energy.” Prepare yourself for a theatrical extravaganza brimming with art, boundless energy, fun, learning, stirring emotions, captivating stories, and personal revelations.
Tickets start at Rs 449. November 15 to December 15.
At multiple venues (The We_Us House, NIFT Auditorium, Rangbhoomi Spaces and Glendale Academy).
