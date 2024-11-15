Manam Theatre Festival embraces a vibrant array of artistic expressions, blending the bold and experimental with the revered and traditional

Hyderabad’s rich art, history, and culture create an undeniable charm that captivates art lovers and sets the stage for vibrant expressions like theatre. This spirit shines as the Manam Theatre Festival returns with its much-awaited second edition, running for an entire month at multiple locations. After a stellar debut, the festival promises to enchant, educate, and entertain, inviting audiences to experience unforgettable moments in the heart of Hyderabad’s cultural scene.The impressive lineup of theatre troupes from across India and abroad will showcase an enthralling mix of performances — from innovative contemporary works to timeless classic interpretations.

This year’s theme, ‘Together, We Belong,’ embodies the spirit of inclusion, creating a space where people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds can come together. Get ready for a dynamic journey through thought-provoking performances with each weekend showcasing the vibrant diversity and creativity of modern theatre. Alongside plays, attendees can enjoy fringe events, week-long engagements with visiting troupes, and insightful activities like workshops, discussions, and exclusive meet-and-greets with acclaimed theatre figures.

For those curious about the talented lineup at the festival, here’s an enticing preview. A celebrated theatre maker from Bengaluru, Sharanya Ramprakash will present Project Darling, a drama that examines women’s roles in theatre, culture, and tradition while tracing the legacy of the iconic Kannada character Khanavali Chenni. From Pondicherry, Adishakti will bring Urmila and Nidravatwam to the stage. Urmila offers a thought-provoking exploration of autonomy and gender within the Ramayana, reinterpreting the epic through a contemporary lens, while Nidravatwam delves into the lives of Kumbakarna and Lakshmana, revealing how their mystical boons become unintended curses. Patchworks Ensemble from Mumbai will perform The Gentlemen’s Club, a vibrant celebration of drag king culture, combining playful storytelling with a Bollywood-inspired cabaret, alongside another intriguing play, Shikaar. Gillo Repertory Theatre, also from Mumbai, will enchant audiences with Mister Jeejeebhoy and the Birds and The Ghost of the Mountains.

Adding to the diversity, award-winning writer-director Rodrigo Calderon from Australia will present HE. Known for his movement-based theatre and communal storytelling, Rodrigo’s piece explores themes of memory, family, and the haunting journey of returning to one’s roots in post-civil war El Salvador.

Harika Vedula, curator-director of the Manam Theatre Festival and founder of The We_Us Collective, ensured each performance, discussion, and workshop offers unique perspectives for diverse audiences. “What makes this year unique is the originality of the works, all addressing similar themes in distinct, creative ways. At its core, the festival reminds us that, together, we all belong,” she says.

According to the curator, theatre is an encompassing art form that can include music, dance, and more. It’s easier to communicate through this diversity, as theatre blends various elements, allowing for greater exploration. Discussing the challenges of organising a large festival, she adds, “The biggest challenge is having a dedicated venue for theatre, one that’s for and by the community. I truly hope and pray we get a space that can accommodate all the incredible works for our community.”