Sanyukta Saha, founder and co-creator of Delhi’s Aagaaz Theatre Trust, bags this year’s Shankar Nag Theatre Award

The driving force behind Delhi’s Aagaaz Theatre Trust, Sanyukta Saha, was recently awarded the Shankar Nag Theatre Award, 2024 for her dedication to community-led theatre and her commitment to inclusivity in the arts. In a delightful conversation about theatre, she shares insights on the importance of recognising diverse voices in Indian theatre, the need to bridge gaps in accessibility, her vision for Aagaaz and so much more.

What does this award mean to you personally and professionally?

For me, the personal and professional often blur together. More than just recognition, the award legitimises a certain kind of theatre and artistes who come from diverse backgrounds. It underscores the fact that many voices have been missing in this ecosystem and they deserve a place in the mainstream, like any other practitioners. It is to create spaces that showcase performers from other communities as more than just their struggles or stereotypes. It’s about allowing them to tell any story they wish, so that the narrative becomes truly theirs. Groups like Aagaaz are just one example. All over the country, small, fledgling practices are sprouting up with unique voices. Once these practitioners are welcomed into the wider ecosystem, the arts will become that much more vibrant. Without this inclusion, it’s the same stories, told by the same people. We need more diversity.