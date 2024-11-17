This new production by Durga Venkatesan is an amalgam of theatre and sound installations rooted in Indian womanhood

The choice of roti as a symbol was not incidental. Growing up in Delhi, Durga observed the ritualistic preparation of rotis, often by women, with garam roti becoming a potent metaphor. “I have always wondered, what it takes to make, serve and continue the service of garam roti. Is it just an act of love and warmth or a taken-for-granted labour? Roti is a symbolic representation of perfection that we strive for — to make the perfect round roti, which draws a parallel with the unrealistic standards of perfection expected out of women,” the artiste shares.

Creating Garam Roti involved more than writing a script. The project’s sound installation, the Garam Roti Library, is a collection of recorded voices, each woman responding to a simple prompt: “Do you make a roti? How do you feel?” The recordings provide insight into the woman’s relationship with the kitchen, shedding light on her reflections on identity, labour and tradition. This library of tapes is an evolving testament to the diversity of female experiences across India, as Durga and her team strive to capture narratives that are unscriptable. “The recording phase has been underway since January 2024. Currently, the library carries 12 tapes. When I set out to make a piece on womanhood and domestic work, I feared running into generalisation or being the ‘representative of women.’ To hear the stories of the women through their own voices is an exercise of raw storytelling,” the director reveals.