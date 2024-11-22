Lessons from Kafka

Ape as a condition

In Kafka’s ‘A Report to an Academy’, an ape named Red Peter recounts his journey to “humanisation” after being captured and caged. To Red Peter, it was a structure that was “too low for [him] to stand up in but too narrow for [him] to sit,” and he sought “a way out”. His adaptation to human life and habits, from boozing to spitting, eventually gained him entry into human society.

Choudhary describes the story as “deep and infinitely layered,” noting its openness to countless interpretations. “What caught my attention was its form. It’s almost ready to be spoken or performed. Some see it as an allegory of colonization. Or perhaps it captures the violence of any imposed change.”

Expanding on this idea, Choudhary reflects that being an ape is a condition, “just as humanity is a condition, and between the two lies a strange encounter”. The performance lays bare a transformation that is both violent and colonising, but also tactical. The construction of the self is implicated in this: all colonisation is, in a way, self-colonisation.

“When you colonise, you are not only subjecting the other but also becoming subjected yourself. It’s a chain of imitation. After all, even the human imitates others,” says Choudhary. “This imitation is what Ambedkar described in his paper, Castes in India, as a chain, an infection. It’s not just only one person who imitates—each imitates another, forming a gradation of apes. Everyone is an ape, so who is to say otherwise?”

This irony is stark. Even the audiences watching the performance, in a sense, are “an audience of apes, each with their own ‘ape story’”, he says.

Choudhary extends this metaphor to the sociopolitical sphere, “People often see apes as a ‘lower’ stage of human evolution, but what if we saw the ape as a social condition? In Gaza, for instance, Palestinians are trapped in literal cages, seeking a way out. Yet the ones caging them—the ones bombing those cages—are themselves survivors of the world’s worst cage, the Holocaust, where the gas chamber became a ‘gas cage.’ It’s a haunting gradation of apes, each conditioned by their own captivity.”