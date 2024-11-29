‘Remember Remember’ puts magical realism in a contemporary context

‘Once upon a time in a land far away, there lived a…’ Does this remind you of your childhood? Do you often miss the magic these fairytales brought to your life? Well then, this article will make you smile. Bengaluru-based Tahatto Theatre is all set to present Remember Remember, a play which will bring the fairytale magic closer to you. While fables are often based in a faraway land, this play weaves them to urban and contemporary contexts, without compromising on the magic. An amalgamation of five stories, Remember Remember is like a “storybook opening up on stage.”

Breaking the fourth wall, the play begins with the actors just sitting and observing the audience, before they take a cue from a story shared by someone from the audience, and move it forward. “Is your story something you completely own, or does the mere participation of someone else make it theirs?” asks Prashanth Kumar Nair, director and playwright of Remember Remember.

Picking up on the same line of thought, The Woman Who Lost Her Stories follows a woman who wakes up to find all her stories gone—books emptied, photographs erased, and even her memories wiped clean. Embarking on a quest to reclaim them, she discovers more along the way. This tale delves into the power of owning one’s stories. “Can we hold on to our own stories? How much control does a woman have to define her stories and narratives? Unless she takes control of her own narrative, they are usually made for her,” says Prashanth.