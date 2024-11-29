‘Remember Remember’ puts magical realism in a contemporary context

‘Once upon a time in a land far away, there lived a…’ Does this remind you of your childhood? Do you often miss the magic these fairytales brought to your life? Well then, this article will make you smile. Bengaluru-based Tahatto Theatre is all set to present Remember Remember, a play which will bring the fairytale magic closer to you. While fables are often based in a faraway land, this play weaves them to urban and contemporary contexts, without compromising on the magic. An amalgamation of five stories, Remember Remember is like a “storybook opening up on stage.”
Breaking the fourth wall, the play begins with the actors just sitting and observing the audience, before they take a cue from a story shared by someone from the audience, and move it forward. “Is your story something you completely own, or does the mere participation of someone else make it theirs?” asks Prashanth Kumar Nair, director and playwright of Remember Remember.
Picking up on the same line of thought, The Woman Who Lost Her Stories follows a woman who wakes up to find all her stories gone—books emptied, photographs erased, and even her memories wiped clean. Embarking on a quest to reclaim them, she discovers more along the way. This tale delves into the power of owning one’s stories. “Can we hold on to our own stories? How much control does a woman have to define her stories and narratives? Unless she takes control of her own narrative, they are usually made for her,” says Prashanth.
ZenTen blends fairytales with modern technology. This piece revolves around an app that rewinds 10 seconds of life to undo mistakes, transforming a relationship. “Is a relationship’s value based on its authenticity, or our obsession with perfection? In today’s digital world, we often sanitise relationships to make them smooth. But I believe the jagged edges, and working on them together, deepen bonds,” says Prashanth.
Kalyani Kumar, who plays the five characters, shares that transitioning between them required significant intention and a deep understanding of each role.
While current relationships can be strengthened, Everybody Needs an Imaginary Friend delves into the story of a forgotten companion. Imaginary friends in childhood are often like a blanket of comfort, and this tale follows one returning to a woman at her lowest point. Though initially startled and irritated, she soon finds comfort in the presence of her friends. This heart-warming story rekindles the magic of childhood, often overshadowed by the infusion of reality and logic in adulthood.
The Piped Piper Remembers, a different narrative of the famous Pied Piper, is imagined from a perspective of an oppressor’s tale. “What if we draw a parallel between colonisation of India and this story? What if the piper belittles the rats, and assumes that it is an infestation to be ‘taken care of?’ Tales are always written from the oppressor’s perspective.” says Prashanth.
While all the stories are fragmented, they are brought together by the production, which Prashanth says is quite whimsical to adhere to the themes. In the process of trying to break theatre conventions, they have colour-coded sets and costumes for each play. Moreover, they have also not used any pre-recorded music, they make music live on stage. Now, get ready to watch magic!
