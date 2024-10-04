Darpan Arts’ adaptation of Manto’s ‘Sadak Ke Kinare’ explores society’s dark realities

The depth of Saadat Hasan Manto’s writings in terms of dialogue and the themes he touches on is celebrated extensively in the theatre world. Darpan Arts brings to you an adaptation of Sadak Ke Kinare, written by Manto. To give this play a unique twist, they have added music, and portrayed the protagonists’ dilemma with two characters. Director Ali Ahmed recognised the intricacies of each dialogue, and lent a musical touch to it. Additionally, six characters will be seen portraying the multifaceted nature of the society.

“While reading the script, we felt the poetry behind each line and decided to pair it with music. We have added recorded instrumental tracks already available online.” This play is not a musical, but the variety of tunes being played in the background adds depth to the emotion portrayed. For example, they have added drum beats during the entry of the male lead to portray the power he has against the female protagonist; they have also used soft instrumental music to highlight her soft and loving personality. Moreover, as the play portrays the darker shades of the society, Ali has used a tune that features an aalap at relevant places to create that effect.

Ismat, the protagonist, falls in love with a boy who comes in the form of a messiah after all the oppression she faces from society. Taking advantage of her love and trust, he impregnates her and then abandons her. The story which follows is an internal dialogue between Ismat and her fragmented mind. The play gets its name from the ending, a radio announcement declaring that an infant with beautiful eyes is found on the street, Sadak Ke Kinare.

Shiwani Jaiswal, who plays Ismat, says, “To prepare for such a layered character, I spoke to a single mother who had been through something similar, and understood the thought processes.”

Story by Ananya Mehta